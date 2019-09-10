Valerie Plame lies like a rug in her campaign introduction to New Mexico's voters

Anti-Semitic former CIA desk officer Valerie Plame has come out with a Hollywoodish first video campaign ad for her run for Congress in New Mexico, set against a hokey country soundtrack redolent of The Dukes of Hazzard:

Hey, romantic. Spy. Sooooo shivery! Just like the James Bond movies. And hey! She's good-looking — look at that blonde hair waving in the New Mexico wind. Look at her drive backward on a wide, empty dirt flat (which is something anyone can do). What voter could possibly resist this alluring...sparrow?

She uses the CIA seal for her partisan political purposes, which is illegal; she claims to have been "undercover" as a CIA employee back when she worked as a desk officer and got outed for politicking in 2003; she tries to imply she lived in hellholes like Iran and Iraq by saying, "I lived it," meaning she had her desk job focused on those topics (one can only imagine the disgust of real CIA operations officers watching this ad and reacting to this poseur); and worst of all, she tried to sell herself to voters based on her infamy: that her husband decided to try to undercut the Bush administration in an early Deep-State operation against a president, and she got "outed" after all the politicking. Worse still, she blamed the wrong man — Scooter Libby (something he ought to sue her for) — because President Trump pardoned him for being innocent. Then she wrapped her ad up as a bid to get political revenge for herself over that, which is also illegal, and never mind about all that serving of the New Mexicans she claimed she wanted to do earlier. New Mexico as a state with particular interests and needs didn't really figure much in the ad, except as a romantic backdrop for her driving backward.

Then there was that little thing about herself that she just slipped into the ad: that she is the descendent of Ukrainian Jews. Someone who's spread the kind of anti-Semitic propaganda from crazies as she has wants to make a U-turn and claim herself to be Jewish — not because she is Jewish, but to fool people into thinking she's not anti-Semitic. Call it the Jewish shield, but we heard her the first time.

Meanwhile, out on her campaign website, she promotes a package-tour, out-of-the-box, left-wing agenda not at all different from any other left-wing hack already in Congress. She knows she's running in a safe seat, New Mexico's northern 3rd District.

You'd think someone like this, who can't stop politicking, can't stop lying, and seems to be running for office solely to get back to her beloved Washington Swamp to undermine President Trump and get into the Deep State swing of things, might not have a snowball's chance in an Albuquerque summer of winning office.

But well, she's got a lot of money, not from New Mexicans in the Third District, but from the Hollywood chi-chi crowd, according to the Albuquerque Journal, which says she's so far banked $236,000 to run, with her nearest leftist competitor at $232,000:

Among Plame's donors are entertainment A-listers including actors Bryan Cranston, Naomi Watts, Michael Douglas and singer David Crosby. Watts, who donated $2,000, played Plame in the 2010 movie "Fair Game," about the outing of Plame as CIA agent amid the political fights over the Iraq War during President George W. Bush's administration.

It really is a carpetbagger's run, loaded with baggage right out the gate, and quite pitiful for northern New Mexico if she actually wins. I looked through her campaign site and noticed that she doesn't really have ties to the place, owing to her repeated tendency to compare it to other places she knows better.

Here are a few examples of Plame making her case to voters, emphasis mine:

In addition, I support the legalization of marijuana in the same manner that our neighbor to the north has done. Since launching my campaign in May 2019, I have traveled throughout New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, an area nearly the size of Florida, listening carefully to the voices of our diverse communities. Whether in our rural, urban, retired, or working class communities, I hear the same concerns repeated time and again. We need to improve our education system, expand our economic opportunities and protect our environment. "Honestly I have lived and worked all over the world and there is no place that feels more like home than New Mexico," said Plame.

Here's one that exposes her for someone who likely never did anything serious at all at the CIA:

I spent my first career combating the threat of nuclear weapons. I am determined to spend my next career combating climate crisis. Locally, nationally and globally this threat must be addressed with the same urgency as an imminent nuclear threat.

Something tells me she doesn't even understand what nuclear weapons are with that weird claim to have spent so much time to "combat" them. Comparing that to global warming is even less serious.

The Washington Post awardeed her "three Pinocchios" for her constantly lying campaign ad. Lies, carpetbagging, illegal acts — what a candidate. One can only hope that with all that nuclear experience, she's going to bomb.

Image credit: YouTube screen shot.