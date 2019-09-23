Trump's personality much better than Elizabeth Warren's to women voters, focus group finds

These were the main takeaways from our Engagious/FPG focus group last week, which included 7 women who flipped from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016, and 2 who switched from Mitt Romney to Hillary Clinton.

While a focus group is not a statistically significant sample like a poll, these responses show how some voters are thinking and talking about the 2020 election in crucial counties

Turns out that much-repeated trope wasn't true at all.

Axios chalks it up to:

And the blunt language made it clear that Warren faces the kind of obstacles confronted by many strong leaders who are women.

Women voters may find Trump boorish, but they sure as heck don't like a hectoring, lecturing granny coming at them, sanctimoniously and earnestly preaching political correctness at them. They don't like piety, they don't like someone who thinks she's smarter than they are, and they sure as heck don't like phonies. None of those things describe President Trump, but they sure as heck describe Elizabeth Warren.

If Warren had more of the Margaret Thatcher thing going on, including Thatcher's ideas, as well as Thatcher's genuineness, Thatcher's frankness, and Thatcher's quick-wittedness, I'd argue there would be no problem for these women voters, there sure as heck weren't with comparable British women voters. They prefer a straightforward doer over a pie-in-the-sky lecturer, which is what Warren's personality amounts to.

Here's the other thing. Axios consoles itself about Warren's personality by saying the female votes like Warren's ideas even if they don't like Warren. It's silly. These are swing voters, unmoored to political ideas, and anyone who promises a banquet of goodies as Warren does is going to get applause from this crowd. But if ideas aren't these voters' thing, then personality is what replaces it and that's what's going to count for a lot more with these voters.

Elizabeth Warren, like Hillary Clinton, has a 'likeability' problem. Trump doesn't. Trump is what he is, and in fact has the better personality (driving events, by the way) and women voters recognize it.

Call that good news for the GOP to quite possibly to retain Wisconsin. And another reason to dismiss the 'analysts' out there who are trying to drown out Trump's authentic and out-there personality in all its glory on his Twitter feed and beyond, telling him to stop. Trump has been very right not to stop. He's winning.

