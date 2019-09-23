Trump's personality much better than Elizabeth Warren's to women voters, focus group finds
Up until now, we have always heard about how President Trump's tweeting would be the death of him with suburban women voters. His style was what turned female voters off, his dreadful boorish personality was his problem. He needed to drop the tweets. The ladies were offended...
Ummmm...
Axios has found something a little different in a new focus group survey of female swing voters in Wisconsin:
In a small, all-women focus group, some participants suggested President Trump would win on personality if the contest was between him and Warren — and that their doubts about her aren't based on substance.
