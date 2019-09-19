The walls finally may be closing in on Ilhan Omar

There is ample reason to suspect that Rep. Ilhan Omar has committed multiple frauds. Scott Johnson of Powerline, a retired attorney, has been covering the freshman House member ever since her run for the Minnesota state Legislature, and has been among the most active investigators of suspicions that she committed immigration fraud by legally marrying her brother in order to get him into the United States. Yesterday, he wrote about the genesis of his suspicions:

A few days after I started writing about Ilhan Omar on Power Line in August 2016 — after she had won the primary for the DFL state legislative endorsement — I was contacted by a source who agreed to discuss his knowledge of Omar's family with me. At our meeting he told me that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi — Omar's legal husband, so to speak, as of that date — was Omar's brother and that she had married him for fraudulent purposes.

And Omar herself entered the United States under an assumed identity:

My source told me that Omar and another member or two of the Elmi family had entered the United States as fraudulent members of the Omar family. That would go some way to explain why Omar lacks any acknowledged relative with the name Omar.

Now a tweet that she deleted two days ago is providing corroboration for those suspicions. Shaikh Tawhidi, the Imam of Peace, called attention to the deletion:

Ilhan Omar has just deleted this tweet from 2013 that proves her father is Nur Said, which makes her Ilhan Nur Said (surnames are the fathers names in most Muslim/MENA countries), and that Ahmed Nur Said, who she married, is in fact her brother.



Why did you delete it, @IlhanMN!? pic.twitter.com/rRjwPyu2X7 — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) September 17, 2019

Luke Rosiak of the Daily Caller News Foundation called it evidence of fraud:

The deletion of the post is as much evidence of fraud as the post itself is. Why would someone delete a post wishing their father a happy fathers day, unless it incriminates her in lying about basic aspects of her life. https://t.co/V5FSVTFhrN — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) September 17, 2019

Omar's office's response played victim and denounced suspicions as conspiracy theorizing:

A spokesperson for Rep. Ilhan Omar sends me the following statement on her deleted tweet from 2013 pic.twitter.com/JGshLtjdn0 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 17, 2019

Which Rosiak promptly threw back in her face:

This from the congresswoman who just weeks ago looked a local TV reporter in the eye and swore she was not separated from her current husband after having an affair with her campaign consultant, which is well-documented.https://t.co/kOG7wa59XA — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) September 17, 2019

And then Rosiak offered further evidence of the fraud:

Omar has said she has a sister named Leila Elmi, whose father's legal name (per her marriage certificate) is Nur Said Elmi.



Certificate also shows Leila grew up in the same tiny London neighborhood as the ex-husband (& social posts prove they're family).https://t.co/rK71XOQqvV — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) September 17, 2019

Lest it be claimed that she merely called Leila her "sister" as slang for "in-law" or "friend," this came during the period during which Omar swore under oath she had no contact with any of the ex-husband's family, and *did not even know the names of any of his family members.* — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) September 17, 2019

Ahmed Elmi is also close to Sahra Noor, who Omar has acknowledged is her sister.



When you go to the Instagram page of Sahra's company, Grit Partners International, and click "email," it drafts an email to him. (This has not been reported previously)



The company was created 2019 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) September 17, 2019

All of this led Scott, a lawyerly (in the best sense of the term) and cautious man, to finally announce with 100% confidence that he now believes that Omar is guilty of multiple frauds. He spoke about this last night with Tucker Carlson:

The time is now for a grand jury investigation of this suspected immigration fraud. The U.S. attorney for Minnesota, Erica H. MacDonald, should be investigating this, if she isn't already. DNA tests of Rep. Omar and her now ex-husband should be dispositive. I am not a lawyer, but my general understanding is that the evidence assembled by Johnson, Rosiak, and others might be sufficient to present to a grand jury, which could then subpoena DNA samples.

