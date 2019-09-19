« Mainstream media savaged Nadler's impeachment hearing questioning of Corey Lewandowski (with an assist from Nancy Pelosi) | Photos: Trump rocks it at the border wall in San Diego »
September 19, 2019

The walls finally may be closing in on Ilhan Omar

By Thomas Lifson

There is ample reason to suspect that Rep. Ilhan Omar has committed multiple frauds.  Scott Johnson of Powerline, a retired attorney, has been covering the freshman House member ever since her run for the Minnesota state Legislature, and has been among the most active investigators of suspicions that she committed immigration fraud by legally marrying her brother in order to get him into the United States.  Yesterday, he wrote about the genesis of his suspicions:

A few days after I started writing about Ilhan Omar on Power Line in August 2016 — after she had won the primary for the DFL state legislative endorsement — I was contacted by a source who agreed to discuss his knowledge of Omar's family with me. At our meeting he told me that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi — Omar's legal husband, so to speak, as of that date — was Omar's brother and that she had married him for fraudulent purposes. 

And Omar herself entered the United States under an assumed identity:

My source told me that Omar and another member or two of the Elmi family had entered the United States as fraudulent members of the Omar family. That would go some way to explain why Omar lacks any acknowledged relative with the name Omar.

Now a tweet that she deleted two days ago is providing corroboration for those suspicions.  Shaikh Tawhidi, the Imam of Peace, called attention to the deletion:

Luke Rosiak of the Daily Caller News Foundation called it evidence of fraud:

Omar's office's response played victim and denounced suspicions as conspiracy theorizing:

Which Rosiak promptly threw back in her face:

And then Rosiak offered further evidence of the fraud:

All of this led Scott, a lawyerly (in the best sense of the term) and cautious man, to finally announce with 100% confidence that he now believes that Omar is guilty of multiple frauds.  He spoke about this last night with Tucker Carlson:

The time is now for a grand jury investigation of this suspected immigration fraud.  The U.S. attorney for Minnesota, Erica H. MacDonald, should be investigating this, if she isn't already.  DNA tests of Rep. Omar and her now ex-husband should be dispositive.  I am not a lawyer, but my general understanding is that the evidence assembled by Johnson, Rosiak, and others might be sufficient to present to a grand jury, which could then subpoena DNA samples.

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab.

