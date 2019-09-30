The long knives come out for The Hill's John Solomon

As impeachment frenzy intensifies, the anti-Trump forces are closing in on a scorched earth strategy to weaken and then destroy those who defend the president.

John Solomon has distinguished himself with meticulous research and reporting, including the shoe-leather sort of work shunned by most journalist these days, and produced a series of scoops on the Deep State efforts to remove President Trump from office, or at least damage him while destroying his campaign officials and aides.

In a period of three days, three attacks on Solomon have appeared. Perhaps it is a coincidence, but as the JournoList scandal taught us, progressive journalists do conspire with each other to drive themes in the media. And we know that Solomon's hard work has done severe damage to the plotters seeing to undo a presidential election.

First, on September 26, came the Washington Post, whose headline gave away the game, blaring, "How a conservative columnist helped push a flawed Ukraine narrative."

The next day, The New Republic topped the WaPo for sinister innuendo with "John Solomon's role in laundering Trump's Ukraine scandal is just the latest black mark on the dodgy D.C. newspaper."

The Daily Beast played the role of clean-up hitter the following day, highlighting critics from within The Hill — that "dodgy D.C. newspaper" in the New Republic's view — with "Leaked Memo: Colleagues Unload on John Solomon, the Journo Who Kicked Off Trump's Ukraine Conspiracy."

Enemies of the people, as President Trump calls them?

