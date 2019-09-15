The house Eric Holder built...

Life's tough for former Obama officials.

On the hand, they're every bit as extremist as the new crop of Democrats coming right out and calling for Utopia - free health care, free education, green new deal, open borders. Here a trillion, there a trillion...sky's the limit.

On the other hand, while they weren't particularly responsible with money themselves, they did hold power, and in the context of the real world. That meant dealing with an opposition, courts, and other checks and balanes even if President Obama tended to govern by executive order. They didn't always get everything they wanted, despite their feelings of entitlement, but they certainly drove their party left, opening the gates to the craziness we are now seeing from that party.

Net result: Obama legacy "accompishments' such as Obamacare, are now the cruddy bad guy to be thrown out. That's just a little hard on the Obama administration's collective ego.

Which brings us to that most extremist of Obamatons, his former Attorney General Eric Holder, who's now cautioning Democrats about their open borders stance.

According to the Washington Examiner:

Former Attorney General Eric Holder expressed concern over recent criticisms many Democrats have made of President Barack Obama's immigration policies and warned 2020 candidates about embracing calls to decriminalize border crossings. Several progressive Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates have condemned the Obama administration recently for deporting scores of illegal immigrants. Holder, who served in Obama's Cabinet during most of his time in office, defended the policy of deportation saying, "The emphasis ... was on people who had criminal records, people who posed ... a public safety risk."

