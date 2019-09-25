The Antonio Brown debacle

Whenever I talk about sports, my wife's eyes glaze over. Chuckling, I ask her to indulge me for just a few moments, explaining that my story is not about sports. It is really about life.

I told her that Antonio Brown is probably the best receiver in pro football. Due to his personal demons, Brown has squandered millions of dollars and has been released from various teams. Among other offenses, Brown endangered the life of a small child during a furniture-throwing fit and was accused of rape by two separate women. At the moment, Brown is not playing for any team. The future of his pro football career is up in the air.

Sports media are consumed with Brown and his crazy self-destructive behavior.

I find myself feeling sorry for the extraordinarily gifted, troubled young man. To a Christian, this Scripture passage comes to mind: "For what does it profit a man to gain the world and lose his soul?" (Mark 8:36). Clearly, Antonio Brown is a lost soul.

Absent from Brown is an attitude of gratitude. In my youth, I had the world by the tail: a great career, great wife, beautiful home, and so on. I was arrogant and ungrateful.

God allowed me to practically lose everything. Then He began rebuilding me. Today, I realize everything I have is a gift from God. I am extremely grateful.

I pray that God will intervene in Brown's life. It would be truly tragic for his gifts to be wasted because of foolishness — not only robbing him, but robbing pro football fans.

I prayerfully await the comeback of the new and spiritually improved Antonio Brown.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

