Surprise! IAEA finds uranium traces in Tehran, where Netanyahu told it to look

Samples taken by investigators from the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency at the so-called "secret atomic warehouse" in Tehran — where Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told them to look — have come up glowing.

Iran has yet to explain those traces of uranium, says the nuclear watchdog agency, according to two diplomats who are tightly connected with the agency's inspection work.

According to Reuters, a quarterly IAEA report issued a week ago did not mention the sample results because inspection-related matters are highly confidential. But it did say Iran's cooperation could be better.

Better. Uh...yeah! And so could IAEA's communications, not to say honesty, on the matter, even with the need for secrecy. But don't expect it.

Although Prime Minister Netanyahu is too restrained and too diplomatic while President Donald Trump is not, now that both have been more than vindicated, they should crow loudly, "I told you so! I told you so! Nah, nah, nah-nah, nah!" And then demand more information on what Iran is really doing. And demand more access from Iran. And demand that other countries condemn and also restrain Iran.

Diplomats from many countries, who didn't seem to care that Iran had promised to use the weapons to destroy Israel, roundly criticized Netanyahu for opposing the nuclear deal while Trump was condemned, because, well...he's Trump and therefore didn't know as much as his critics, especially from the other countries that benefit by trading with Iran. And so they continued trading, often skirting the U.S.-imposed sanctions. But, if these other countries are proven wrong, that Iran was really continuing its forbidden nuclear work which might harm them, well...they will certainly demand that the U.S. once again bail them out as usual, rescue them because, well...they're so superior. Or something.

Meanwhile, Iran blusters, most certainly continuing its dangerous work.