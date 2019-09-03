Speaking of family separations: Chicoms remove Hong Kong protester kids from their parents

The Chicoms' all-out war on Hong Kong's freedom-loving people has hit a new, and very communistic, low.

They're stealing protester kids from their families, stripping parents of custody — and putting the kids in government homes, something that carries more than a whiff of Red China's sick Maoist "re-education" camps. Where, again, are those kids going? According to Breitbart News, citing RTHK:

Hong Kong's juvenile courts are stripping custody from parents of minors who have participated in pro-democracy protests, the city's RTHK broadcaster reported this week. Many of the pro-democracy movement's most prominent members were teenagers when the Umbrella Movement of 2014 began. The current series of protests have attracted even younger demonstrators and resulted in the arrests of individuals as young as 12 years old.

Here are the particulars:

RTHK reported on Saturday that the Juvenile Court at the Kowloon City Magistracy forced three children, ages 13 to 15, into a "juvenile home" after the children were arrested near the Sham Shui Po police station last week. The children were near the vicinity of a public screening organized by protesters of the documentary Winter on Fire, which tells the story of the anti-Russia movement that expelled President Viktor Yanukovych. "[M]agistrate Joseph To expressed doubt, and questioned why they had to watch the documentary out on the streets, when there were plenty of videos available online. He added that 'there must be a reason' why [the children] had been arrested by police," RTHK reported. The three children, two girls and a boy, argued that they were walking home when they were arrested and that the gas mask one of them had in their possession was necessary even when not participating in protests because police had become so liberal in spraying tear gas in public. Their arguments did not dissuade the court, however, which decided that "their parents had failed to keep them in check," according to the broadcaster. The custody battle sends a chilling message to parents in Hong Kong: allowing your child to speak freely, or even be in the vicinity of someone speaking freely, could result in the loss of legal custody.

Message to parents: Let your kids protest, lose your kids. And us being Chicoms, we will ship them to re-education camps. We did it during the Cultural Revolution. We're doing it to millions of Uighurs now. Think we can't do it to you?

It's horrifying, because the possibilities here are all too real and Hongkongers know it. What's worse, the protests are led by very, very young kids to a large extent — little 12 year, olds and some even younger.

This is a heckuva far cry from the hullaballoo the Democrats have put up over the issue of family "separations" in the U.S. for illegal aliens violating the U.S. border and then willingly turning themselves in to U.S. authorities in order to spuriously claim asylum, something they've always been free to reverse by leaving the country. That isn't even happening now.

Democrats, with few exceptions, have been silent on Hong Kong and the outrageous tactics Beijing has employed to keep the tiny enclave from becoming Red China. Some of them, such as socialist Bernie Sanders, have a downright soft spot for the communist regime. China has "done a lot of things for their people," he said just a few days ago. Meanwhile, The Nation — repeat: The Nation — denounced Democrats for not taking any serious stance on Hong Kong. "The American Left Is Failing Hong Kong: Why is Marco Rubio doing more than the Democratic Party to support the people of Hong Kong?" reads The Nation's headline and tease, in a story published less than two months ago.

Now the Chicoms doing family separations in the name of quashing free speech, quite a bit more seriously than the border spectacle they made such a holy stink about. Democrats have never liked free speech anyway, so maybe that explains some of it. But the big thing it goes to show is their hypocrisy on family separations. For them, only some family separations matter.