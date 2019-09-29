So Moody's missed the housing bubble but can predict the effects of climate change on the economy?

Moody's, the big Wall Street credit rating agency, believes it can tell the effect of a 2 degree temperature rise on the economy, eighty years from now.

Anyone who believes such a garbage prediction and reprints it has no common sense. But here are some who did:

Moody’s Analytics Says Climate Change Could Cost US$69 Trillion By 2100

Moody’s says in a The consulting firm Moody’s Analytics says climate change could inflict $69 trillion in damage on the global economy by the year 2100, assuming that warming hits the two-degree Celsius threshold widely seen as the limit to stem its most dire effects.Moody’s says in a new climate change report that warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, increasingly seen by scientists as a climate-stabilizing limit, would still cause $54 trillion in damages by the end of the century.



...and...

Economist Zandi, who predicted a ‘lengthy recession’ under Trump, now says that’s unlikely Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics said in June 2016 that Trump’s policies would tank growth and cause a surge in unemployment.

Which is pretty rich. Moody's and other agencies didn't spot the housing bubble more than a decade ago, which was at the root of the recession that followed, even though it was obvious to anyone with a brain that that was what was coming. So either they're dumb as a box of rocks or they didn't actually care because they were making boatloads of money. And despite their pretenses to neutrality, they're a political bunch, too. Mark Zandi of Moody's was campaigning for Hillary in 2016 and predicted that Trump's policies would cause a huge recession. Somehow the idiot didn't understand that leaving more money in the hands of businesses and individuals would cause the economy to grow. He also did not seem to understand that massive government regulations stifle growth.

Basically, Mark Zandi and Moody's has been willing to push the Democrat agenda for a long time and the media and other Democrats pretend that Moody's is independent.

The problem is something that is common with all sixteen year olds (and journalists) when they print or repeat this propaganda is that they are pushing for big government and high taxes. Moody's is in the same league. They never ask questions nor do they tell the public how previous predictions from the last 100 years have been 100% wrong. I can't find any that were right.

Maybe Moody's could do a report about how fossil fuels have added hundreds of trillions of dollars to economic growth over the last 150 years and how they have added to the quality and length of life to everyone who has used them. That would be a factual report. Reports about the future are fictional.

Or maybe they could avert their eyes for a few minutes from the global warming scam and take a decent green-eyeshades look for the real reasons my home state of Illinois is faltering. (In Illinois, Moody's is predicting bigger budget problems than we obviously have because of climate change. I 'll give Moody's a hint. The temperature has nothing to do with Illinois budget problems.)

Every policy the Democrats, including the media, are pushing adds power and money to the very wealthy and greedy government and reduces freedom and prosperity for the people. The policies will especially harm the poor and middle class whom the Democrats only pretend to care about as they pander for votes.