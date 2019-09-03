« Trashing the schools, de Blasio will drive more New Yorkers out of the city
September 3, 2019

Snowflake crybully wants people to stop wearing red caps because she feels triggered by MAGA hats

By Thomas Lifson

Normally, I wouldn’t comment on a ridiculous demand from a leftist who feels triggered by something conservatives do and wants everyone to change their behavior so her emotional stability won’t be threatened any longer. But this snowflake bully is a serious author, a winner of many literary awards, and the demand is utterly, mind-bogglingly stupid.

Check out what Rebecca Makkai wants:

Don’t you love the appropriation of the title “normal” by someone who cannot cope with a primary color?

She doubled down on her idiocy:

And went full Swastika on Trump:

This is an example of solipsism, a philosophical concept one’s own mind is the only thing a person can know exists, from which many corollaries follow. But it is most quickly grasped visually:

(source)

As you might expect, raucous laughter from the right has greeted this petulant demand. Mary Chastain of Legal Insurrection has a great selection of tweets, such as:

I suppose that Ms. Makkai will gain literary luster for her display of solipsism, because she has a new complaint against deplorable Trump supporters. Such is the level of corruption of our cultural elites.

Normally, I wouldn’t comment on a ridiculous demand from a leftist who feels triggered by something conservatives do and wants everyone to change their behavior so her emotional stability won’t be threatened any longer. But this snowflake bully is a serious author, a winner of many literary awards, and the demand is utterly, mind-bogglingly stupid.

Check out what Rebecca Makkai wants:

Don’t you love the appropriation of the title “normal” by someone who cannot cope with a primary color?

She doubled down on her idiocy:

And went full Swastika on Trump:

This is an example of solipsism, a philosophical concept one’s own mind is the only thing a person can know exists, from which many corollaries follow. But it is most quickly grasped visually:

(source)

As you might expect, raucous laughter from the right has greeted this petulant demand. Mary Chastain of Legal Insurrection has a great selection of tweets, such as:

I suppose that Ms. Makkai will gain literary luster for her display of solipsism, because she has a new complaint against deplorable Trump supporters. Such is the level of corruption of our cultural elites.