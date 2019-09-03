Snowflake crybully wants people to stop wearing red caps because she feels triggered by MAGA hats

Normally, I wouldn’t comment on a ridiculous demand from a leftist who feels triggered by something conservatives do and wants everyone to change their behavior so her emotional stability won’t be threatened any longer. But this snowflake bully is a serious author, a winner of many literary awards, and the demand is utterly, mind-bogglingly stupid.

Check out what Rebecca Makkai wants:

Is anyone else made really uncomfortable these days by anyone wearing any kind of red baseball cap? Like, I see one and my heart does weird shit and then I finally realize it only says Titleist or whatever. Maybe don't wear red caps anymore, normal people? — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) September 1, 2019

Don’t you love the appropriation of the title “normal” by someone who cannot cope with a primary color?

She doubled down on her idiocy:

Also, for the love of God: The clever folks wearing "Make America Read Again" or whatever caps -- NO. You're making everyone scared. Don't do it. — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) September 1, 2019

And went full Swastika on Trump:

If you’re here to be contrary: an equivalent here would be western Hindus choosing not to use the swastika symbol in public despite it being sacred to their faith because it would offend/frighten people. The red hat has become a symbol of hate bc of how its wearers act. — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) September 1, 2019

This is an example of solipsism, a philosophical concept one’s own mind is the only thing a person can know exists, from which many corollaries follow. But it is most quickly grasped visually:

As you might expect, raucous laughter from the right has greeted this petulant demand. Mary Chastain of Legal Insurrection has a great selection of tweets, such as:

Maybe therapy is the answer for you. You are too fragile to handle a hat. — Alicia Layne 🐶 (@Alicia701) September 2, 2019

We will continue to wear what we please, because we are normal.



We are not the ones with a mental illness which focuses on apparel choices. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) September 2, 2019

I was attacked by a Doberman as a child. This made me scared of all dogs. As an adult, I've only owned Dobermans. This killed what had become an irrational fear. I suggest you get a red hat, and a friend who wears one, and regain some clearly much-needed perspective and peace. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) September 2, 2019

I suppose that Ms. Makkai will gain literary luster for her display of solipsism, because she has a new complaint against deplorable Trump supporters. Such is the level of corruption of our cultural elites.