Sanctimonious, politically correct Justin Trudeau is foundering on politically correct sanctimony

Justin Trudeau, facing an election on October 21, is embroiled in a controversy over attending a costume party wearing a costume and darkening his face so he resembled a cartoon version of Aladdin. Time obtained a yearbook photograph from the tony Vancouver private school where Trudeau then taught commemorating the "Arabian nights"–themed party that apparently nobody found racist at the time. The controversy has exploded in Canada.

Exclusive: Justin Trudeau wore brownface at 2001 ‘Arabian Nights’ party while he taught at a private school, Canada's Liberal Party admits https://t.co/j3UobfYNIF — TIME (@TIME) September 18, 2019

My guess is that the inspiration for Trudeau was the 1992 Disney cartoon movie Aladdin, where the protagonist had dark skin. (Not all Arabs are dark-skinned, after all. They are Semites.)

Because political correctness is his religion, Trudeau now has to confess to racism. The New York Times:

Speaking with reporters aboard his campaign plane, Mr. Trudeau, who has long championed the rights of racial minorities in Canada, confirmed that he was in the photo and that he was dressed as Aladdin. "This is something I shouldn't have done many years ago," Mr. Trudeau said. "It was something that I didn't think was racist at the time, but now I recognize it was something racist to do, and I am deeply sorry." He added: "I'm going to be asking Canadians to forgive me."

Here is video of the self-shaming:

The photo is being compared to Virginia governor Ralph Northam, who confessed to appearing in a yearbook photo of a man in blackface and someone else in a KKK robe — and then later denied he was in the photo. But blackface accompanied by a kluxer clearly is racist in intent, while appearing as a cartoon figure from the Arabian Nights — a globally shared cultural phenomenon — lacks any such racist baggage.

Except that nowadays, any Caucasian darkening of skin for role-playing is now deemed racist. That is the current fashion.

And it just so happens that the candidate of the left-wing New Democratic Party for P.M. happens to be a Sikh, Jameet Singh, and he is claiming to be outraged:

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democratic Party, who is a Sikh, said Mr. Trudeau's Aladdin costume was "insulting" and suggested that the prime minister's behavior shows that he may not be the same person in private as he portrays himself in public.



Photo credit: Yvonne Bambrick.

And, of course, Trudeau already has humiliated himself and his family by appearing in elaborate Indian costumes on a state visit to India.

The man certainly does love his costumes — as much as he loves his political correctness. Now it turns out he can't have both.