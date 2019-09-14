« Beto O’Rourke goes from golden boy to problem child for the Democrats | Spate of illegal alien rapes in sanctuary Montgomery County, Maryland draws large local protest »
September 14, 2019

Retired Senator Orrin Hatch hilariously trolls Joe Biden

By Thomas Lifson

In a series of tweets on a Twitter account named “Retired Orrin Hatch,” someone apparently impersonating the former Utah senator (it is labeled a parody account) has shown a sense of humor that the real senator never gave a hint of possessing.  As someone already in my Social Security years, I appreciate the jibes aimed at another man working well into his “golden years.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hat tip: Lauri B. Regan

Photo credit: Twitter

