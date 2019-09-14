Retired Senator Orrin Hatch hilariously trolls Joe Biden
In a series of tweets on a Twitter account named “Retired Orrin Hatch,” someone apparently impersonating the former Utah senator (it is labeled a parody account) has shown a sense of humor that the real senator never gave a hint of possessing. As someone already in my Social Security years, I appreciate the jibes aimed at another man working well into his “golden years.”
Joe, nobody will ever question your memory here in the sweet sweet land of retirement. Join us! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/R1VnwKVwbA— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 13, 2019
In honor of the #DemDebates tomorrow night, flashback: https://t.co/jc3hUFcOm3— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 11, 2019
Early-bird specials are calling, Joe. You also can get discounts at the cinema, pharmacy, and many local buses. pic.twitter.com/nbHmDUTGck— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 10, 2019
Joe Biden has referred to Angela Merkel as Margaret Thatcher multiple times now.— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 10, 2019
Join us in the promised land of retirement, Joe. You can say whatever you want, dinner is before the 5 PM news, and you don’t have to pander to millennial communists.…
Joe wants to go back to the days of single-shot muskets, like those used 200 years ago when we were both much younger lawmakers. https://t.co/lM6weRfd1U— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 2, 2019
Joe, in retirement you can have your record player on as loud as you want at night.— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 13, 2019
Sometimes we play Buddy Holly records until after 6 PM and nobody seems to mind at all. (Our neighbors call us “party animals” for staying up so late) pic.twitter.com/CjhGcOEMgY
Hat tip: Lauri B. Regan
Photo credit: Twitter
In a series of tweets on a Twitter account named “Retired Orrin Hatch,” someone apparently impersonating the former Utah senator (it is labeled a parody account) has shown a sense of humor that the real senator never gave a hint of possessing. As someone already in my Social Security years, I appreciate the jibes aimed at another man working well into his “golden years.”
Joe, nobody will ever question your memory here in the sweet sweet land of retirement. Join us! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/R1VnwKVwbA— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 13, 2019
In honor of the #DemDebates tomorrow night, flashback: https://t.co/jc3hUFcOm3— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 11, 2019
Early-bird specials are calling, Joe. You also can get discounts at the cinema, pharmacy, and many local buses. pic.twitter.com/nbHmDUTGck— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 10, 2019
Joe Biden has referred to Angela Merkel as Margaret Thatcher multiple times now.— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 10, 2019
Join us in the promised land of retirement, Joe. You can say whatever you want, dinner is before the 5 PM news, and you don’t have to pander to millennial communists.…
Joe wants to go back to the days of single-shot muskets, like those used 200 years ago when we were both much younger lawmakers. https://t.co/lM6weRfd1U— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 2, 2019
Joe, in retirement you can have your record player on as loud as you want at night.— Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 13, 2019
Sometimes we play Buddy Holly records until after 6 PM and nobody seems to mind at all. (Our neighbors call us “party animals” for staying up so late) pic.twitter.com/CjhGcOEMgY
Hat tip: Lauri B. Regan
Photo credit: Twitter