Retired Senator Orrin Hatch hilariously trolls Joe Biden

In a series of tweets on a Twitter account named “Retired Orrin Hatch,” someone apparently impersonating the former Utah senator (it is labeled a parody account) has shown a sense of humor that the real senator never gave a hint of possessing. As someone already in my Social Security years, I appreciate the jibes aimed at another man working well into his “golden years.”

Joe, nobody will ever question your memory here in the sweet sweet land of retirement. Join us! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/R1VnwKVwbA — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 13, 2019

In honor of the #DemDebates tomorrow night, flashback: https://t.co/jc3hUFcOm3 — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 11, 2019

Early-bird specials are calling, Joe. You also can get discounts at the cinema, pharmacy, and many local buses. pic.twitter.com/nbHmDUTGck — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 10, 2019

Joe Biden has referred to Angela Merkel as Margaret Thatcher multiple times now.



Join us in the promised land of retirement, Joe. You can say whatever you want, dinner is before the 5 PM news, and you don’t have to pander to millennial communists.… — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 10, 2019

Joe wants to go back to the days of single-shot muskets, like those used 200 years ago when we were both much younger lawmakers. https://t.co/lM6weRfd1U — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 2, 2019

Joe, in retirement you can have your record player on as loud as you want at night.



Sometimes we play Buddy Holly records until after 6 PM and nobody seems to mind at all. (Our neighbors call us “party animals” for staying up so late) pic.twitter.com/CjhGcOEMgY — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 13, 2019

Hat tip: Lauri B. Regan

Photo credit: Twitter