Rep. Susan Davis (D-Calif) packs it in -- and the crazed leftist circle

Longtime Democratic Party dinosaur Susan Davis is retiring from her senior seat in Congress. She's a Berkeley-bred leftist from the '60s, and normally, that might be a welcome exit.

Except when you look at what's lining up to replace her.

As a born-and-raised resident of her 53rd district, it's enough to give the willies.

Davis was a relatively moderate Democrat, actually, who focused on military family issues, and never too loud and mouthy, which probably averaged and matched the contradictory character of her district in her time. Her 53rd district itself is very middle class, with the conservative remnants of the old defense community that won the Cold War but later atomized into the 'falling down' community at its center (with many fleeing). What's left is the hipster Hillcrest and North Park communities and the gentrifying Balboa Park area, with the whole thing anchored on the east by San Diego State University and on the west by the University of San Diego, both of which are rabidly left-wing universities with lots of impressionable college students. In addition, the district has been gerrymandered to include a thick vertical slice of the border coming up from Mexico, which stacks the Democratic voting total further -- and would account for news reports stating that the district is "solidly" blue, with a reported 20% registered voter advantage according to network reports here (Ballotpedia says 14%). (Several of the San Diego districts have their vertical slice). The district is about 66% white, 13% Asian, 7% black, with 32% (presumably mostly from those who say they are white also Latino, according to Ballotpedia). Well, it does sound like it - which made Davis's relative moderation a sort of decent compromise.

But now the question is who would succeed her, and so far it looks as if the crazies are set to take over. The two known candidates angling to succeed Davis are both Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-style rabid leftists, which is quite a downward slide.

Candidate A comes out as a leftist clown with an entitlement mentality who looks like an angry intellectual from the time of Che. Here's what the Times of San Diego reports about him:

A 33-year-old San Diego State graduate and “proud democratic socialist” says he’s the favorite to succeed retiring Rep. Susan Davis in Congress. Fellow Democrat Jose Caballero is a longtime Bernie Sanders backer (and 2016 DNC delegate) who embraces the Vermont senator’s Medicare-for-all plans. He told Times of San Diego: “We’re thankful for Susan Davis’ 20 years of service, and we’re clearly now the front-runners because of our focus on the issues — like Medicare-for-all, veteran issues, Heroes’ Promise and climate crisis.”

Further down in the piece, it says he had a problem with Davis never endorsing socialized medicine, which of course is what he vows to inflict on the country. The large medical community in San Diego might not like the result of that one. Fascinating that he's claiming to be the frontrunner and therefore is entitled to the office. Memo to Caballero: If you have to say you're the frontrunner, maybe you aren't.

Candidate B, Joaquin Vazquez, who bills himself as part of the old Obama machine, "Organizing for Action" is just as appalling:

What is your political philosophy? Put people over profits; get money out of politics; stand up for underrepresented communities; reform criminal justice system; reform immigration laws; reform public education system; reverse effects of global warming and climate change; increase government accountability; gun control to stop gun violence; affordable housing; end gerrymandering.

More socialism, open borders, global warming, gun grabbing, more housing shortages via rent control plus letting the criminals out of jail. Rest assured, he's not going to gerrymander himself out of a job. It actually sounds as though he'd like to gerrymander even more.

And notice that none of these candidates have the slightest interest in anything of interest to San Diego locals. When you're out to "change the world" to heck with local interests.

The Times of San Diego reports that the Democratic machine will make its choices clear on Oct. 5, and they are also interested in pushing forward the City Council president, Georgette Gomez. She's no better than the others, favoring rent control as her means of making housing affordable, a scheme that has failed since the days of Fort Apache in the Bronx.

The whole thing signals a crazy trend is taking over, and that has become the mainstream. When the only choices are crazy, either a crazy gets elected ... or the door is wide open for a moderate Democrat along the lines of Susan Davis, or perhaps more interestingly, a Republican who can run as the Davis replacement to enter the race.

And that could be an opportunity for winning. People are going to regret Davis's exit now that the replacement wannabes are lining up. Notably, the Democrat who won Rep. Darrell Issa's seat in a more northern district of San Diego, Mark Levin, has been very careful to legislate as a moderate - and he won in a come-from-behind victory over much louder and better financed leftists. One can only hope that the dynamic plays out the same way in the 53rd. It's possible it could.