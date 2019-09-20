Rep. Matt Gaetz takes on Al Sharpton in committee meeting

“Reverend” Al Sharpton, the self-ordained moral pretender, finally ran into someone willing to take on his years of anti-Semitism when he testified before Jerrold Nadler’s House Judiciary Committee yesterday. Thanks to talking over each other, Gaetz never received an answer to his most pointed question:

“Have you ever referred to members of the Jewish faith as white interlopers or diamond merchants?”

Of course he has.

YouTube screen grab

He did get an answer to his next question:

“Have you ever referred to African-Americans who disagree with you as cocktail-sip Negroes?” “I have,” Sharpton said.

Other highlights:

The congressman later asked Sharpton, “Have you ever said, ‘If the Jews want to get it on, they can pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house?” Sharpton said that comment was directed at one specific individual who threatened him in 1991, not all Jews. As the testy exchange continued, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., struggled to keep the hearing moving. With Gaetz and Sharpton clashing, Democratic members asked whether Nadler could shut down Gaetz’s off-topic line of questioning. Nadler called Gaetz’s questioning “obnoxious” but told committee Dems that the hard-charging congressman had significant latitude under the rules. Gaetz objected to Nadler’s use of the word “obnoxious” before defending his line of questioning as relevant to the hearing. “Reverend Sharpton has come before the House Judiciary Committee as a purported expert on policing,” Gaetz said. “Yet his bigoted statements undermine the bipartisan work we should be doing to ensure that all citizens are able to come together and have safe communities.”

Watch the entire thing: