President Trump should keep tweeting...and yes, John Legend is a 'boring musician'

Kudos to our president for punching down, up, sideways, parallel, and perpendicular. The America-hating left-wing zealots have politicized our culture to the point where everything and everyone is fair game. Donald Trump's tweets are actually a reaction to this politicization, and with every snappy, in-your face tweet, he proves that the control freaks on the Left can dish it out but can't take it.

During an MSNBC special on prison reform, singer John Legend and MSNBC host Lester Holt failed to mention or credit President Trump and others for successfully signing into law the First Step Act. Trump has touted this groundbreaking reform as one of his proudest achievements.

On September 8, Trump tweeted out this jab aimed at Legend, his wife, and Holt:

I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring ... musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is — but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed. "Anchor"@LesterHoltNBC doesn't even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans[.]

Boring Legend responded:

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody — ANYBODY — will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs

Chrissy Teigen, Legend's wife, made it a little more exciting: "lol what a p---- a-- b----. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president[.]"

Over at The Root, the African-American online publication, writer Genetta Adams couldn't fathom "the leader of the free world rage tweeting about musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen."

Why isn't he tweeting about "all the bad s--- happening in the world right now ... how did we get here?" she asks. Adams suggested Trump should be tweeting about Hurricane Dorian, the "coming apocalypse of climate change," mass shootings, and the global economy, not a singer and his wife.

Adams is clueless. Legend and his fellow activist celebrities spewing hatred for the president since 2016 is "how we got here."

It's not Trump's fault the babies on the Left are still colicky over the loss of their "mommy," Hillary. It's not his fault that the other side still does not understand Trump is in the White House because he can freeze, personalize, and polarize a target as well as or better than the Left ever could.

Besides, President Trump was being kind when he called Legend (not his real name) a "boring musician."

Has anyone listened to the lyrics of "All of Me"? Just hearing that song played ad nauseam on the office radio made me want to join the communist party who decry this kind of bourgeois claptrap. "All of Me" plays the same pop four chords while spouting generic and cliched lyrics that perfectly describes Legend himself. "Cards on the table and we're both showing hearts!" Oh, the injustice of this over-hyped hack taking air, space, and fame away from true talents. Sure, there's a huge market for Legend's songs, just as there's a huge market for junk food.

You know how sometimes people think they're being emotionally vulnerable when they're really just being aggravatingly fake? That's John Legend.

Fortunately, there's an upside to Legend becoming an activist for prison reform, open borders, and gun confiscation (as a hulky, armed bodyguard hovers within inches of his wiry 5'9" frame). He will have less time to compose and "sing."

Thanks, President Trump. Fighting down is so much fun.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.