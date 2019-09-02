Power player: Boris Johnson puts the muscle to U.K.'s Tory wets
Boris Johnson is proving himself quite a power player.
It wasn't just his daring move to secure from the Queen a rare shutdown of parliament, the better to checkmate his opponents from gathering forces to force yet another extension of a deadline on Britain's effort to remain in the European Union, something they've managed to do several times. Or, for that matter to put the muzzle on the left's efforts to throw him out, something they're going to have a hard time of in the short period of time between now and the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.
He's now going after the opponents in his own party, warning them that if they put in some maneuver to join forces with the far left in order to stay in the European Union just a little longer, they're going to get booted from the party of Margaret Thatcher -- and will be out on their ears.
The U.K.'s parliamentary system actually can require "party discipline" rather more severely than the U.S. one less formally can. The new Tory prime minister is using that very, very, Thatcherly kind of power.
According to the Associated Press:
LONDON (AP) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is getting tough with members of his Conservative Party who oppose his Brexit plans at the start of what promises to be a momentous week in British politics.
The so-called “rebels” are being warned Monday that they will be expelled from the party if they take part in efforts led by opposition parties in Parliament to block a departure from the European Union without a deal.
Conservative former justice secretary David Gauke accused Johnson of “goading” party members to vote against the government so that they can be ousted in favor of lawmakers who support the prime minister’s more extreme version of Brexit.“It’s obviously a particularly confrontational approach and, I think, designed, frankly, to realign the Conservative Party, to transform the Conservative Party very much in the direction of a Brexit party,” Gauke told the BBC.
Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of image by Annika Haas, EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY SA 2.0
