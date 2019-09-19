Photos: Trump rocks it at the border wall in San Diego

President Trump made a whirlwind tour through San Diego, exuding optimism, vim, and vigor.

He was in full command at his press conference at the border wall, and the local press coverage, at least as seen on television, was strikingly positive. I watched the live coverage on the local stations here in San Diego. They just let him talk — a fairly long version is here, and a shortened shareable form is here:

A local Fox News affiliate has a great second segment:

ABC's KGTV local affiliate's television coverage, including the post-visit analysis, was even better, but it's not on the web, so hard to share that. But I took camera shots of some of it below.

Trump sounded like a barking construction project manager in command of all the details at his appearance at the new border wall, enthusiastically describing its technical details as only a construction guy can. He spoke of the wall's effectiveness, the great change it made, and backslapped with the local construction workers in their orange vests. One of the little guys apparently spontaneously asked Trump to come sign the wall as the workers do, and Trump happily obliged.



KGTV screen shot off live television.

He also praised the San Diego local officials, such as its Republican mayor, and even the Mexican and Central American governments for assisting in breaking up the illegal alien surge rackets, which he specifically noted were profiting cartels, which plague those countries. Talk about day following night. It all sounded like successful deal-making and the famously Trumpian "win win." Unlike most California officials, he seemed to have a good relationship with San Diego's Republican mayor, and he certainly seemed to get along with Poway's more conservative Republican mayor. Funny story revealed on KGTV: The Poway mayor didn't know that Trump was accompanied by his new national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, who had been appointed to the post that morning. The Poway mayor assumed that the man next to Trump was a flunky and handed him his camera and asked him to take a picture of him with the president before the aghast, ahem, Secret Service intervened. Trump, meanwhile, sure as heck was happy with those leaders and was happy to tell everyone at the presser.

This wasn't the only good thing about the trip.

Trump's meeting and obvious friendship with the rabbi whose Poway synogogue was the subject of a mass shooting was also a wonderful scene. The rabbi told him stuff, KGTV reported, and then Trump departed, and then the rabbi remembered something, so ran after him to make sure Trump knew:



KGTV News camera screen shot off the televised report.

The protesters and supporters, most showing up where Trump was doing a fundraiser at the U.S. Grant hotel in downtown San Diego, were both fantastic.

The protesters made pigs of themselves, flying their tiresome baby balloon and screaming and looking ugly. ABC7 reported that they hailed from the Bay Area, so their show wasn't exactly grassroots sentiment.



KGTV screen shot off televised report.

But the supporters were local — and notice what stands out:



Image credit: Brian Tomlinson.



Image credit: Brian Tomlinson.



KGTV News screen shot off live television.



KGTV News screen shot off live television.

A pretty significant contingent of the local Trump supporters based on the random news camera shots were Mexican-American, Latino, and Asian.

So much for the media narrative that Latinos are angry at Trump — seems that in San Diego, Trump's most fanatical supporters are Latino.

And this wasn't the only good news. The trip was billed as a fundraising trip, and swamp journalist Mark Knoller tweeted that $4 million was expected to be raised from fatcat donors in San Diego.

At last count, Trump raised $15 million.

Can't conclude that the trip might have been overreported from news as good from that. I'm an old-time born-and-bred San Diegan, and based on the string of developments here, it almost sounds as if the old San Diego, the proudly red San Diego, might just still be here.

And it sounds as if things are coming through. No wonder Trump was feeling triumphant.