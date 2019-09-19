Payback: Trump the fighter takes aim at California's blue cities over homeless crisis of their own making

President Trump made a quick and energetic trip to San Diego, with his public press conference chiefly focused on the newly raised border wall.

But there was a strong second storyline that came out, and it stood out.

He's on the offense, targeting California's failed blue cities over their self-created homelessness. Fox News has the segment:

Now, notice how he praises San Diego's response to homelessness over the homeless crisis seen in places such as Los Angeles and San Francisco. In reality, all three are blue cities and roughly the same in failures, although San Diego has a mushily Republican mayor, Kevin Faulconer who hasn't been extremely vocal at least about hating on Trump.

All of these cities have been effectively ruled by leftists through their city councils, creating zoning, rent control, and environmental regulations that have priced many people out of housing, making their elected officials the authors of their homeless crisis. The open border, where San Diego is, likely contributes a greater than average issue of drug addiction as well. All three cities in fact have had problems with Medieval and supposedly long-eradicated disease spreads that are connected to the homeless issue.

Trump praised the measures Faulconer is taking, which was obviously Band-Aid stuff, but O.K.

What's significant is that he took aim at the blue city leftwingery of California's two bluest cities, Los Angeles and San Francisco, which in fact, are the disasters he says they are, and whose leaders are both loudmouth haters of President Trump.

The San Francisco and Los Angeles political machines are not only famous for their corruption and Trump-hate, but also their grip on the far-left extremists ruling the state in Sacramento. California, under its execrable attorney-general Xavier Becerra, has, at last count, launched 50 lawsuits against the Trump administration, on everything from illegal immigration to environmental regulations, effectively attempting to act as a shadow or countergovernment to the one elected by the American people, horning in on matters that don't concern the state.

What's more, its new governor, Gavin Newsom, made it very clear that his mission as governor of California will always be centered around thwarting President Trump. He said so at his inauguration in probably the only thing he kept his promises on.

Trump's noticed, and now is going on offense. Call it payback. Expect lawsuits, federal emergency invocation, and other legal rights he may have as president - rest assured, someone is looking through the lawbooks for it.

In San Diego, Trump actually warned the California leftists that they were going to make him come over there ... and hose out those cities they've failed so badly to maintain. He even noted that the homeless situation was pretty inhumane for the homeless themselves who've been victimized by these blue city policies and meant to help them, too.

That's stealing their thunder and disempowering their unchecked power at the same time, which should be extremely effective.

Obviously, he's on the offense. And the details of whatever he has planned for them, to take control of their messes and clean them up, has got to have some major humiliation potential. Leftist blue cities are miserable failures based on the effects of their socialist control politics. Now, Trump has put them on notice that he's about to make an example of them to the country, a before/mess, after/success, success story just in time for elections.

President Trump should feel free to extend the intervention to San Diego if he likes, too.

But it's pretty clear the far left wreaking havoc in California is now on notice.

Image credit: Fox News screen shot via shareable YouTube