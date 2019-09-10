One America News Network files $10 million defamation lawsuit against Rachel Maddow, MSNBC, and corporate parents

President Trump isn’t the only one who hits back. The parent of the scrappy conservative news outlet One America News Network (OANN), Herring Networks, has filed a lawsuit against Rachel Maddow, MSNBC, and its corporate parents for defamation. The entire statement by the plaintiff’s attorneys is embedded below, but this constitutes the heart of the matter, and goes beyond mere defamation:

The Complaint alleges that Comcast refused to carry OAN as part of its cable programming because OAN counters the liberal politics of its own channel, MSNBC. The Complaint further alleges that one week after OAN’s President, Charles Herring, called out and objected to Comcast’s anti-competitive censorship in an email to Comcast’s President of Content Acquisition, MSNBC’s most popular show—The Rachel Maddow Show—opened with the show’s host, Rachel Maddow, telling her audience that OAN “really literally is paid Russian propaganda.” OAN asserts that, in fact, Defendants knew this statement was false and that they acted maliciously and recklessly in making it. The Complaint alleges that the statement was meant to damage OAN’s business and reputation because OAN, unlike MSNBC, presents a conservative viewpoint; and that OAN was targeted in retaliation for calling out Defendants for their anti-competitive censorship in refusing to carry OAN on its cable system.

I am no lawyer, but if, as alleged, there is no basis for Maddow’s statement (as I presume), then a substantial jury verdict may be in the offing. But would such a verdict pave the way for a private antitrust lawsuit against Comcast? I lack the expertise to know, but I hope so.

The concentration of ownership of our media is a major problem, particularly since studies consistently reveal that 90% of news reporting is hostile to President Trump. When a corporation like Comcast (and its parent AT&T) controls news providers like MSNBC and NBC, and also controls a major distribution system like Comcast’s cable operations, the exclusion of a competitor that offers a diametrically different viewpoint, that seems like a problem for which antitrust law is the solution.

Here is the complete statement from OANN's lawyers: