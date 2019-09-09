Once again, climate warriors rescued from their ship trapped in polar ice

Warmists never learn! The conviction that global warming is melting ice in the polar regions has once again led climate warriors into danger and the need for rescue. The MS Malmo, a Swedish-registered ship, was just rescued after being trapped in ice, and its passengers airlifted to safety. Get a load of what it was doing, via Maritime Bulletin (emphasis added):

Arctic tours ship MS MALMO with 16 passengers on board got stuck in ice on Sep 3 off Longyearbyen, Svalbard Archipelago, halfway between Norway and North Pole. The ship is on Arctic tour with Climate Change documentary film team, and tourists, concerned with Climate Change and melting Arctic ice. All 16 Climate Change warriors were evacuated by helicopter in challenging conditions, all are safe. 7 crew remains on board, waiting for Coast Guard ship assistance.



MS Malmo in warm waters in 2012 (photo credit: ArildV).

Haven't we heard of something like this before? Oh, yeah — I wrote this five and a half years ago: