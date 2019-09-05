On CNN’s climate hysteria town hall, Wolf Blitzer claimed ‘We’re seeing firsthand the effects of climate change’ with Hurricane Dorian

It is somehow fitting that CNN kicked-off its 7 hours of posturing and lying about purported climate disasters caused by CO2 with a blatant, hysterical lie from the first host, Wolf Blitzer. Nobody has ever accused Wolf of being a genius, and his 2009 disgrace on an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy speaks for itself as an indicator of the limited extent of his knowledge pool.

YouTube screen grab

Still, blaming the existence of Hurricane Dorian on “the effects of climate change” beggars belief, considering that hurricanes have afflicted the Caribbean basin for as long as history has been recorded. Yet, Wolf tried to link that hurricane’s existence to climate change:. Via Grabien: