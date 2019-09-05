On CNN’s climate hysteria town hall, Wolf Blitzer claimed ‘We’re seeing firsthand the effects of climate change’ with Hurricane Dorian
It is somehow fitting that CNN kicked-off its 7 hours of posturing and lying about purported climate disasters caused by CO2 with a blatant, hysterical lie from the first host, Wolf Blitzer. Nobody has ever accused Wolf of being a genius, and his 2009 disgrace on an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy speaks for itself as an indicator of the limited extent of his knowledge pool.
YouTube screen grab
Still, blaming the existence of Hurricane Dorian on “the effects of climate change” beggars belief, considering that hurricanes have afflicted the Caribbean basin for as long as history has been recorded. Yet, Wolf tried to link that hurricane’s existence to climate change:. Via Grabien:
"Good evening and welcome to the CNN Democratic presidential town hall on the climate crisis. I want to welcome our viewers here in the United States and around the world. I'm Wolf Blitzer. Tonight, the top ten Democratic presidential candidates will be here on this stage in New York City appearing one by one for the next seven hours. This unprecedented town hall is dedicated to the climate crisis. An issue many voters say it needs aggressive action, and scientists say that action needs to happen now. We’re seeing firsthand the effects of climate change as a powerful Atlantic hurricane is sitting right now off the coast of Florida. It could make landfall tomorrow in South Carolina.”
It is somehow fitting that CNN kicked-off its 7 hours of posturing and lying about purported climate disasters caused by CO2 with a blatant, hysterical lie from the first host, Wolf Blitzer. Nobody has ever accused Wolf of being a genius, and his 2009 disgrace on an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy speaks for itself as an indicator of the limited extent of his knowledge pool.
YouTube screen grab
Still, blaming the existence of Hurricane Dorian on “the effects of climate change” beggars belief, considering that hurricanes have afflicted the Caribbean basin for as long as history has been recorded. Yet, Wolf tried to link that hurricane’s existence to climate change:. Via Grabien:
"Good evening and welcome to the CNN Democratic presidential town hall on the climate crisis. I want to welcome our viewers here in the United States and around the world. I'm Wolf Blitzer. Tonight, the top ten Democratic presidential candidates will be here on this stage in New York City appearing one by one for the next seven hours. This unprecedented town hall is dedicated to the climate crisis. An issue many voters say it needs aggressive action, and scientists say that action needs to happen now. We’re seeing firsthand the effects of climate change as a powerful Atlantic hurricane is sitting right now off the coast of Florida. It could make landfall tomorrow in South Carolina.”