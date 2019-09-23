New York Times' lie reveals the extent of Democrats' fear of the Ed Buck scandal

The media and other Democrats obviously are deeply worried over the arrest of their prominent donor, Ed Buck, on charges of drugging and paying for homosexual sex with impoverished black males. USA Today summarizes:

Ed Buck, a Democratic donor arrested this week in Los Angeles who allegedly preyed on vulnerable, younger black men, had multiple victims he injected with methamphetamine, earning the nickname "Doctor Kevorkian" with some, federal investigators said. Buck, who faces a federal charge of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death, exploited at least 10 men, offering them drugs, sex and money, prosecutors said in a court filing Thursday. Gemmel Moore, 26, and Timothy Dean, 55, fatally overdosed inside Buck's West Hollywood apartment. Buck faced no charges initially. Buck was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple felonies[.]

The New York Times provided us with a "tell" of its terror over the incident when it called Buck "a small-time Democratic donor." Lawrence Person called out what he called a straight-up lie by listing $114,900 that an "E Buck" in the same ZIP code gave to Democrats. He sardonically remarks:

[W]here you see two $2,600 or $2,700 donations to the same candidate in the same year, like he did with California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu in 2014, it indicates he gave the maximum for both the primary and the general election. I'm pretty [sure] Lieu didn't think Buck was a "small-time donor" at the time.

Dinesh D'Souza also called out the Times for minimizing the contributions of a man whom the paper would have called a "GOP mega-donor."

The phrase “small time” is aimed at covering for the Democratic Party. Now if Ed Buck had been a Republican, it would have been “mega-donor and right wing activist” https://t.co/i9Fu4jvYNi — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 20, 2019

I think the reason why Buck is so terrifying is that his practices are an apt metaphor for the ways the Democrats treat African-Americans: