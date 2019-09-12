New York Times: Airplane violence caused the collapse of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001

The New York Times, whose official slogan is "All the news that's fit to print," vividly illustrated their twisted take on what they deem fit to print yesterday, tweeting the following of that truly evil event that occurred 18 years ago yesterday.

In other words, some act of senseless plane violence, perhaps by the planes' pilots who aimed so carefully? Or perhaps accidentally? Who knows? As Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN) so memorably expressed it, "Some people did something." Some people...could have been anyone, perhaps some privileged American white folks who flash Benjamins. And anyway, what they did was just...something. No big deal.

WRONG! Apparently, there are still millions of people still alive who not only remember the horror of 9/11, they know that someone has to "aim" the planes and those who aimed the planes were not the pilots. They were...Muslims. Al Qaeda Muslims. Al Qaeda Muslim terrorists, financed by Muslim nations, perhaps Saudi Arabia, perhaps others, according to the 9/11 Commission Report, who hated America and all it stood for. And so, after many protests and just plain angry mockery, the NY Times felt compelled to delete the original tweet that apparently didn't fill the need for truth in all the news millions require and replaced it with with a slightly more accurate version.

We've deleted an earlier tweet to this story and have edited for clarity. The story has also been updated. 5:00 AM - 11 Sep 2019

They updated the official death toll to "nearly 3000" from the earlier 2000 -- still calling the victims “lost,” as if they wandered off into a forest in some strange land, never to be found after all this time, instead of the more accurate “deliberately slaughtered.” Their updated information includes those killed at the Pentagon in Washington DC and in the plane that crashed in the Pennsylvania field after the passengers fought back. This accurate death toll number is easily available to you and me and even to the NY Times' famed fact-checkers, but for some reason the NY Times did not originally think all this information was fit to print.

May the memories of those who perished at the hands of the on that horrific day be remembered. May those who encouraged, planned, financed and rejoiced in this evil act meet their just end.