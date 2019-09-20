New theological trend of confessing sins to plants leaves vegetarians with much to answer for

Do leftists ever think through the implications of their bright lightbulb poppings?

One of their latest stupidities, via Glen Reynolds of Instapundit (who has a fine curation), came a couple days ago from the Presbyterian side of things, with seminarians at New York's Union Theological Seminary offering up their 'confessions' to plants, an act than makes even less sense than trying to talk to a goat.

According to the Washington Examiner, they tweeted:

"Today in chapel, we confessed to plants," the nation's oldest independent seminary declared Tuesday on Twitter. "Together, we held our grief, joy, regret, hope, guilt and sorrow in prayer; offering them to the beings who sustain us but whose gift we too often fail to honor. What do you confess to the plants in your life?"

Which sounds nice until you recognize the implications of the whole idiocy for those who eat plants, such as vegetarians.

After all, I actually eat plants myself, wolf them down actually, and if the idea is to apply human standards to the flora and fauna, it's hard to find a more monstrous act than fricassee-ing up that spinach with diced garlic, or boiling that broccoli up in stir-fry sauce ... and eating it. I grow my own food actually and tear off the ears from the corn and rip out the beets by the roots, and slice into little pieces those tomatos I grow with a vicious knife and watch them bleed, tearing them away from their mother bush ... and eating them.

Then I do even worse ... serving them up with some fava beans and a nice chianti.

And by this stupid leftwing logic, I am far from the biggest sinner against plants for the now-confessable act of eating them. I do after all, augment my meals with meat, meaning the proportions are less. Vegetarians on the other hand, aren't so lucky. They eat plants and only plants, augmented by a little water or salt, or honey, maybe.

How far they have now fallen on the woke scale, because up until now, vegetarians and better still vegans, had been in the catbird seat, virtuously touting their virtue for not eating meat. Even the vegans aren't escaping this new theology.

Based on the logic of these leftists, only eating people is going to be the acceptable diet by the time they get done. Everything else is some kind of wickedness, requiring atonement.

As one commentator notes, these leftists are now in a state of absolute theological bankruptcy. When the target is now vegetarians, and the idea is to reason with plants, there isn't actually much left. People were designed to eat plants after all, so maybe these clowns' ultimate argument is actually with God.

Almost makes you hope, though, that they'll take their own advice about plants and cease to reproduce.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot