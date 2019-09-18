New survey: the plight of Millennials

A new survey reveals the serious challenges facing the Millennials. Let's empathize with them and understand their plight in context. Rising healthcare costs are a big concern. Apparently, life would have been better had they been born in the 1920s...

No worry about the cost of healthcare, as there were no private/public healthcare coverage models in place...in rural areas, it was largely a barter system with the town doctor

No anxiety over which specialist to visit with a suspected torn rotator cuff, as there were few specialty doctors, apart from GP's and all-purpose surgeons. If lucky enough to find a specialist, no X-ray or MRI machines were available to diagnose the injury

No worries about portability of healthcare coverage, as there was no formalized healthcare coverage

No worries about the side-effects of chemotherapy, as it wasn't invented

No parental worry about pros/cons of giving kids vaccinations, and how many booster shots are too many, as they weren't yet invented

No worry in the 40s about pros/cons of whether to enlist in the military, get a job or attend tech school/college, as the draft was COMPULSORY

No anxiety over whether to take your next trip to Asia or Europe -- for American males in the early 40s, the federal government made that decision for you

No worry about debt, as it was almost impossible to get a house loan -- and credit cards, lines of credit and consumer loans weren't yet invented

No worry about a competitive job market, as there were effectively no jobs created in the free market in the 30s that one could even apply for

No anxiety over which birth control option to consider -- they didn't exist, save one exception

Nobody had a "fear of flying" as it wasn't generally commercially available until after WWII

Retirement wasn't yet a concept, let alone retirement planning

Few worried about stock market corrections as nobody had IRA's or 401K's

In the Great Depression, the objective was to find food vs. the stress of finding authentic, organically certified food

In the Great Depression, 35% of those with "White Privilege" were unemployed, living with a relative, starving, and begging for food and a job