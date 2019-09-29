After Gillette, next male-market sports company caves to transgender madness

First was the Gillette's razor commercial with its not so subtle message about so-called toxic masculinity. As USA Today put it:

In a two-minute advertisement, the famous Procter & Gamble brand tells men to "say the right thing" and "act the right way." The ad plays on the company's slogan, "The best a man can get," replacing it with, "The best a man can be." It portrays a montage of male bullying, harassment and sexist behavior and men stepping in to intervene to stop the behavior.

That was relatively mild. Then Gillette followed up with an ad in which Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a trans rights activist, is shown how to shave by her father. The commercial spends more time with the young Brown talking about how happy she is in transitioning than anything about shaving itself. The only mention of Gillette or its razors in the 64-second commercial is the last five seconds, when the name Gillette silently appears on the screen. I'd ask if this commercial is advertising or propaganda, except that the answer is obvious.

Lesbian TV hostess Ellen DeGeneres called this Gillette ad "nothing short of incredible." Indeed, it was, Ellen. Both Gillette ads drew a firestorm of criticism, but Procter & Gamble is undaunted.

Now there's another iconic male brand doing its bit to spread gender confusion. It's Everlast, the global leader in boxing-, MMA-, and fitness-related sporting goods, equipment, footwear, and accessories. Here's what the company did, as reported by Page Six:

In December, Patricio Manuel became the first transgender boxer in the world to compete in a professional-level fight. And now, Everlast is recognizing the athlete's groundbreaking achievement by naming him [sic] the face of its newest "Be First" campaign. The 34-year old fighter first garnered the industry's attention as a female boxer before choosing to transition in 2013.

Manuel, who is female, was a five-time USA woman's national amateur boxing champion. Here is a three-minute video clip of Manuel today explaining her "transition" and some footage of her first pro fight in 2018 as a man, which she won. Manuel has had no pro fights since.

Looking at Manuel's thick beard and muscular physique, one can't help but be amazed at the cosmetic effects heavy male hormone treatments a double mastectomy can have on a woman's appearance. This is troubling. It can easily persuade many that such superficial changes mean that an actual transition has taken place. Their argument is that if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and says it is a duck, then it must be a duck. Such a rationale makes sense on the surface, but not at a deeper level. And if those voicing that argument are devoid of critical thinking abilities, then it will be next to impossible to convince them otherwise.

Nobody should kid himself. This type of messaging by Gillette and Everlast is effective in breaking down the traditional norms that previously held society together. These ads probably will not influence many people over a certain age. Their formation came in saner times. But the young are an entirely different story. They are basically a blank slate upon which the dominant culture can write its narrative and instill its values. That is exactly what is happening. Add to that the fact that most of the young have not been introduced to critical thinking thanks to public education from kindergarten through college. This means they are unable to drill down on an argument to see what is actually at its core or, to put it another way, to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Those saner times referred to above were when the culture adhered to the Christian values upon which America was founded and grew to greatness. This led to respect for God and love of country, resulting in strong communities and strong families. All those seem to be anathema to today's culture. Now the culture is not merely neutral. It's at war with Christian values, and it seems at times even at war with God Himself.

This does not bode well for the future, for as time marches on, one generation replaces another. Where will America be in, say, 50 years?