Model agency head wanted for questioning about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex ring has disappeared like a ‘ghost’

The amazing string of “coincidences” deep-sixing evidence about Jeffrey Epstein and his sex ring activities keeps growing. The man known who mysteriously acquired vast wealth, and who flew the world’s rich and powerful to his private island in the company of pretty, but underage girls died in circumstances that were supposed to prevent suicide, and by sheer coincidence (we are assured) a series of coincidences made it possible and covered up any possible evidence of foul play.

Now, according to an exclusive in the UK Daily Mail, we learn that an associate of Epstein, a potential witness who recruited young girls for his modeling agency, whom French authorities “urgently” want to question, has disappeared. Sebastian Murphy-Bates writes:

A millionaire model agency boss who is thought to have key information about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal 'has disappeared like a ghost without a trace'. Jean-Luc Brunel, 72, has vanished as police seek to ask the Frenchman 'urgent' questions about the paedophile. Investigators are making enquiries in Brazil, the US and Europe and French prosecutors are also pursuing claims relating to the financier, who died aged 66 before he could face the latest allegations. (snip) Brunel - who founded New York's MC2 - denies any involvement with crimes committed by Epstein. A Paris legal source told the Daily Mirror: 'He is a ghost who has disappeared without trace.' It comes after former model Svetlana Pozhidaeva, who was signed to MC2, was pictured at convicted paedophile Epstein's mansion in New York back in 2016. (snip) [Virginia] Roberts [an Epstein victim who claims she slept with Prince Andrew] says she also slept with Brunel 'many times' when she was aged 16 to 19. Many of the girls believed to have been used by Epstein are alleged to have been 'sourced' in Paris. Epstein owned a £7million apartment in the French capital, where Brunel also lived. The agency boss was searching for new talent in Brazil until the start of this summer. This month, French prosecutors have started a preliminary inquiry into whether Epstein sexually abused minors from France. They say Brunel is 'uncontactable' because he has no address, internet accounts or social media.

Jean-Luc Brunel (video screen grab via UKDM)

Of course, it’s possible that Brunel is on a vision quest in the Amazonian jungle or otherwise seeking privacy. But the inability of authorities in multiple countries to contact a man of wealth and fame is more than a little puzzling. If it is not merely paranoia to wonder if Epstein was at the heart of a ring of powerful, well-connected child-abusers, then one might suspect that those who were in a position to offer evidence exposing the larger contours of that ring might be disposed of before they could blow open the truth.

Naturally this can be dismissed as sheer paranoia. But as the coincidences pile up, that dismissal becomes more difficult to maintain with a straight face.