Marianne Williamson's hot mic: Still marveling at how lefties are meaner than righties

New Age guru and Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is still marveling at her discovery that Republicans are nicer people than Democrats.

Her latest was a hot mic moment on Sinclair News, with her saying:

“What does it say that Fox News is nicer to me than the lefties are? What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me?… It’s such a bizarre world.” She also said, “I didn’t think the left was as mean as the right, they are.”

Video link here.

It's far from her first time. Just one week ago, she said this:

“I know this sounds naïve,” she said in an interview with the magazine’s executive editor, but “I didn’t think the left was so mean. I didn’t think the left lied like this.”

And just four days ago, at a campaign stop, she said this:

Marianne Williamson meets the press: “A smug self-righteous intolerant left winger is just as dangerous to this country as a smug self-righteous intolerant right-winger,” Williamson said. pic.twitter.com/rWSGFlyZ7F — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) September 7, 2019

So much for the longtime lefty 'narrative' that Republicans are 'mean-spirited.' They keep astonishing Williamson that they are not. Yet Democrats have dined out on that 'narrative' for years and they just keep astonishing Williamson.

Sinclair's Eric Bolling asked Williamson to clarify her remarks, giving her another spot of publicity for her campaign, and the two of them sort of tried to brush it off as being a campaign matter, and Williamson is campaigning against Democrats, who see her as a threat to her rice bowl, much as some Republicans got mean and nasty over the rise of Donald Trump. Bolling, of course, was trying to relate to her.

But Issues & Insights had more insight about what might just be really going on with those constant discoveries of hers:

The politics of the left are animated by those who want to manage, control, and bully. All require a certain level of malice. Decent people, kind folks, don’t want to run other people’s lives. They have no need to call those they disagree with racists, bigots, and white supremacists. Neither do they feel compelled to force society to conform to their schemes. We’re not talking about the nastiness of Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont telling a baby to keep quiet at a town hall. It’s much more than that.

The other thing is, on the charity giving front, we all know that Republicans outgive Democrats. According to the New York Times:

Red counties, which are overwhelmingly Republican, tend to report higher charitable contributions than Democratic-dominated blue counties, according to a new study on giving, although giving in blue counties is often bolstered by a combination of charitable donations and higher taxes.

Which kind of figures, given the kind of meanness Williamson is noticing from her own side.

Meanness on the campaign trail speaks to a will to power. It also easily spreads from rival candidates to the little guy. We all know how lovely of temperament blue state bureaucrats are to the people they purported serve. The meanness of the left is actually not just confined to the campaign trail but to everything the left touches. A recent study showed that Democrats are more likely to drop their friends for voting Republican or more specifically, for Donald Trump, than Republicans are for friends who vote Democrat. And 47% of Democrats say they can't bear to be in the same room as someone who voted for Donald Trump. Party of tolerance? Doesn't sound like it.

And that calls to mind something else: That President Trump has never made the mistake of being 'mean' to little guys. He's mean as heck to far leftist hecklers, and toilet-mouthed celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, any person with power actually. But he's never mean to the little guy, he'd never tell a crying baby to 'keep that down' as socialist Bernie Sanders once did.

This can't escape Williamson's notice.

Her observations about the left and right might just be the clarifier voters need in the wake of all the Kultursmog against Republicans of the left.

By all means, keep on keeping on, Marianne Williamson!

Image credit: Twitter screen shot