Mainstream media savaged Nadler's impeachment hearing questioning of Corey Lewandowski (with an assist from Nancy Pelosi)

The mainstream media chorus turned on their Democrat allies over the questioning of Corey Lewandowski by Chairman Nadler's House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. The breadth and depth of the rare media attack on Democrats needs explanation. We are well accustomed to the mainstream media following nearly identical talking points, so the question becomes, who sent the signal that beating up the impeachment hearings was the order of the day?

The most obvious candidate is Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking elected Democrat, who understands that an impeachment circus could lose many of the seats Democrats turned over in 2018 and cost the Democrats their House majority and her speakership.

Rush Limbaugh pointed out the rare-as-hen's-teeth media blizzard of criticism of the donkeys:

The Democrats bombed out is the bottom line. They bombed out. The Nadler committee bombed out trying to get Lewandowski. The Democrats in the media today are livid! They think the Democrats are incompetent! They think that Lewandowski was a sitting duck! They think Lewandowski should have been walked away in chains on the way to jail after the opportunity they had yesterday. You want evidence? Grab audio sound bite number 23. On CNN just moments ago, the infobabe Brianna Keillor is talking to the Democrat from Tennessee, Steve Cohen. (snip) So Brianna Keilar, CNN, is really lecturing Cohen on: How the hell could you guys have blown this?

Here is a Grabien video of the interview:

Rush went on with one of his great montages, this one of Democrat mainstream media figures beating up on the Democrats for the hearing:

BRIAN WILLIAMS: It was truly remarkable to watch. For most of the day, they couldn't lay a glove on this witness. KURT BARDELLA: I really don't understand what House Democrats are doing. ALISYN CAMEROTA: House Democrats thought they had Corey Lewandowski right where they wanted him. JAKE SHERMAN: At the end of the day, Democrats are gonna have to leave this hearing and say, "What did we accomplish today." They don't know what they're doing. ERIN BURNETT: Things got muddled. It didn't come to life. KEN DILANIAN: It's largely been a failure, because Democrats have been more interested in getting their moment on television of yelling at Corey Lewandowski. AMANDA CARPENTER: Corey Lewandowski owned the Judiciary Committee. Jerry Nadler played a stupid game. ALI VELSHI: Today has been rocky. NICOLLE WALLACE: The word that I heard from sources today was "hapless." DON LEMON: Did Democrats get played by Trump, Team Trump? RICK WILSON: They got rolled like a cheap rug.

Politico confirms that Pelosi laid the groundwork for media attack on Nadler's committee last week:

In a closed-door meeting last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stunned lawmakers and aides with a swipe at Democratic staff on the House Judiciary Committee. Pelosi criticized the panel's handling of impeachment in harsh terms, complaining committee aides have advanced the push for ousting President Donald Trump far beyond where the House Democratic Caucus stands. Democrats simply don't have the votes on the floor to impeach Trump, Pelosi said. "And you can feel free to leak this," Pelosi added, according to multiple people in the room. Pelosi's office declined to comment on the meeting.

Those leaks set up the media chorus siding with Republican Lewandowski against Democrats, an event so rare that it is memorable.

Of course, Nadler is just going through the motions with an empty charade that won't result in an actual House vote to impeach and set up a Senate trial of President Trump. His goal is to short-circuit a successful primary challenge of the sort that catapulted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into the House. But the noise he generates to sate the appetites of his Trump-hating constituents also reaches voters in swing districts.

So, in effect, Speaker Pelosi and Corey Lewandowski have become the oddest couple in Washington, D.C., collaborating in shaming Nadler and maybe even ending his hearings.

