Liberals live in an anechoic prison

Jill Filipovic writes “Donald Trump craves Chrissy Teigen's approval” According to an editor’s note at CNN Filipovic is the author of a book titled The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness.

Filipovic is so unhappy with Donald Trump that I suspect she has never read her own book. She should try pursuing some personal happiness, perhaps utilizing that H-spot.

As with all things liberal, the whole episode is a bit fuzzy, but I gather Trump tweeted about John Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife” Chrissy Teigen. Filipovic spends 600-odd words complaining about the President’s tweet and adoring Chrissy Teigen for her “delightfully filthy response.” Teigen, you see, managed to sneak in a word that can be attributed to Trump in an unguarded moment while secretly being taped. Would you like to hear Teigen’s “delightfully filthy” response to Trump? "lol what a p**** a** b****. tagged everyone but me.”

Give me an “H”, give me a “Y”, and fill in the blatant pocrisy.

We often talk of a liberal echo chamber in which everybody has his own opinion reinforced by everybody who surrounds him. CNN might be accused of such hive mentality, but I would venture another assessment.

While researching an essay on John Cage’s "4’33”" I came across a marvelous quote that may explain why liberals are so desperately unhappy in spite of free access to their H-spot.

An anechoic chamber is a room designed to absorb all sounds made in and outside the room. Upon sitting in such a room Cage wrote, "I heard two sounds, one high and one low. When I described them to the engineer in charge, he informed me that the high one was my nervous system in operation, the low one my blood in circulation."

And there you have it. Liberals don’t live in an echo chamber; they live in a world of heightened and isolated self-perception brought on by the anechoic chamber they have locked themselves into. The whole of America that surrounds them is absorbed by the walls, ceiling, and floors leaving liberals like Filipovic incapable of observing anything outside their own nervous and circulatory systems.

That is why they are unable to relate to the America that is fond of Trump, in favor of borders, opposed to sanctuary cities, and unconcerned about others’ sexual conduct.

There is a wide, beautiful, and diverse world out there beyond the liberal anechoic chamber.

But the walls close in and they can’t hear the music, they can’t hear the world.

I imagine this leads to a certain type of madness.

And CNN is the apparent poster child for this type of madness.

But can you imagine what Bernie Sanders’ nervous and circulatory systems sound like up close?