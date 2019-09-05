« Rep. Susan Davis (D-Calif) packs it in -- and the crazed leftist circle | Pope Francis effectively admits it: He really, really hates Americans »
September 5, 2019

Leif Olson reinstated to his job, leaving Bloomberg Law with egg all over its face

By Monica Showalter

The U.S. Department of Labor has admitted it acted too hastily in forcing a young staffer, Leif Olson, to resign over a Bloomberg Law report by Ben Penn that falsely claimed to be Olson's anti-Semitic social media remarks. They weren't.

Even Vox and Media Matters agreed the man had been railroaded by Penn. Conservative writers Philip KleinMollie HemingwayRod DreherYair RosenbergMichael Brendan Dougherty, and Will Chamberlain blasted the mendacious report, too. 

The happy-ending tweets from the blameless Olson came last night:

 

 

 

 

Which leaves a lot of players involved in this travesty with egg all over their faces.

Two players who were quick to initially condemn Olson, based on the report, quickly backtracked, not wanting to be left holding this baby: First, the Department of Labor, which according to a statement first obtained by Daily Caller's Luke Rosiak, said: "Following a thorough reexamination of the available information and upon reflection, the Department has concluded that Mr. Olson has satisfactorily explained the tone of the content of his sarcastic social media posts and will return to his position in the Wage and Hour Division." What a bunch of jackasses, to cave in like that to a spurious press report. No apology, nobody removed from responsibility, no reflection on the irony of how the Labor department, which is supposed to be concerned about worker rights, sure as heck didn't pay attention to Olson's, but O.K., at least they changed course. There was also the Anti-Defamation League, which first condemned Olson, too, but then made a U-turn and effectively said its initial condemnation was wrong, claiming they had 'accepted' Olson's 'explanation' -- as if this was something Olson 'owed' them, when they should have been reproaching themselves for jumping the gun with zero regard for facts. But as with Labor, at least they did some kind of course reversal if for nothing else to preserve their credibility.

Not the case with the original instigator of this travesty - Bloomberg Law, and its writer, Ben Penn. He defended himself and doubled down on his false reportage, going down with his burning ship.

It's obvious he couldn't care less about his credibility as a newsman, he's doubled down on his irresponsible and dishonest reporting, while his media organization has backed him. Nothing has been retracted. Now he's gone silent on the matter on Twitter, as if he hopes the whole thing will blow over. But Olson's reinstatment leaves him with egg all over his face and now he's hoping no one will notice. It's not working. Here are some choice tweets peppering him wherever he goes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

Image credit: Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with edited Twitter screen shot with Flickr image from Insomnia Cured Here // CC BY-SA 2.0

