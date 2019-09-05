Kamala Harris laughs about paper straws quickly collapsing, but still wants to ban plastic straws

Kamala Harris is as much a poseur as Kirsten Gillibrand, the recently departed former Democrat presidential candidate…and that’s saying a lot. Both Democrats are willing to say and do whatever they think is in their immediate political interest, be it pose as a law and order prosecutor and then as a social justice warrior (Harris) or transform from a Second Amendment advocate into a gun grabber (Gillibrand). But Harris took it to a new level by having it both ways on one the Left’s latest harassments of ordinary Americans, the banning of plastic straws, in less than a minute. And then laughing about it.

Yesterday, she appeared with CNN’s Erin Burnett during the 7-hour CNN climate hysteria town hall and beclowned herself on the vital question of banning plastic straws. Cameron Cawthorne of the Free Beacon narrates:

CNN host Erin Burnett asked Harris if she would support a ban on plastic straws if she were president. "I think we should. Yes," Harris responded. She then mocked paper straws, which have been the alternative to plastic straws in many major cities, includingWashington, D.C. "I'm going to be honest, it's really difficult to drink out of a paper straw— if you don't gulp it down immediately it starts to bend and then the little thing catches it and then you know, we gotta kind of perfect that one a little bit more," Harris said. "So you ban it but rely on innovation?" Burnett asked. "Yeah, innovation is a process, right? You don't just do it," Harris said. "Innovation is a process, but you know let's encourage innovation and I think we can do a little bit better than some of those flimsy plastic straws, but we do need to ban the plastic."

I will charitably assume that Harris meant flimsy paper straws, not plastic ones, as she said, but that is the least of her idiocy here. Does she plan on a crash federal program to make sturdier paper straws? How does she plan to “encourage” innovation without federal money?

Harris has no children and does not face the issue of dealing with kids complaining that they can’t drink because their straws have collapsed. (She is the stepmother of adult children, however. They are unlikley to burst into tears or throw a tantrum when they can't finish their drink at McDonald's.)

Of course, plastic in the oceans is mainly a problem of East and Southeast Asian countries dumping their waste, not plastic straws in the United States. And straws are the least of the issue with plastic debris.

Sarah Hoyt, writing at Instapundit succinctly sums up the situation: