Kamala Harris doubles down on new bid to impeach Kavanaugh

Every day, we learn something new about Kamala Harris.

It's not just that she's mean and dishonest, or a flip-flopper on the issues, or a compulsive social climber who as Willie Brown's mistress slept her way to the top, or that she disgusts her Jamaican relatives...

Now we learn she's a beater of dead horses, too.

According to an Axios exclusive:

Sen. Kamala Harris is asking House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler to form an outside task force to investigate the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh and whether he lied to Congress during his testimony, according to a letter first given to Axios.

She makes her case this way:

"I understand that the House Judiciary Committee has limited resources and many other responsibilities," Harris writes in her letter. "However, in the past, congressional committees have dedicated resources and established structures to pursue serious cases of misconduct — including by creating a task force and retaining outside counsel to help lead impeachment inquiries."

"The House Judiciary Committee should pursue whatever form of investigation best suits its work and competing demands," she writes, "but Mr. Kavanaugh’s appointment to a lifetime seat on our highest court warrants a similarly rigorous approach."

Lke this hasn't been done already -- over and over.

So, not content with her failed bid to take down Judge Brett Kavanaugh at his Supreme Court nomination, she's doubling down, trying to knock the man out through impeachment, based on a now-discredited and corrected story by the New York Times about supposed sexual misconduct which ran over the weekend. The man has no record of sexual misconduct, and none of the sudden wave of allegations that popped up out of nowhere from assorted leftists when he got nominated to the Supreme Court were found to have merit by the FBI, but somehow, this last little stink bomb from the New York Times, which supposedly escaped the FBI's attention, is the one that now has merit. As if sexual predators sometimes do one bad act and then go back to being model citizens, which is the logic of this one.

The case is bad, not just because Kavanaugh's first accuser, leftist professor Christine Blasey Ford didn't persuade anyone, except for the far left in those Senate hearings on Kavanagh. Since then, Ford has had a key defender of hers admit that her real motivation was to keep a pro-life judge off the Supreme Court, which is political. Meanwhile, the copycat accusations from grandstanding (and quite possibly jailbound) attorney Michael Avenatti were complete garbage. Yet this entire chain of events happened after Harris had her chance to take Kavanaugh down, too, displayed in her mean and nasty demeanor on the Senate floor, which flopped. Now she's doing this, declaring war in a cause that's about as badly chosen as her choice of defending Jussie Smollett:

I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice.



He must be impeached. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019

The big revelation here is in what it tells us about Harris's opportunism. She made her move now by glomming off a New York Times story claiming a rather revolting instance of Kavanaugh supposedly exposing himself to someone at college in an incident the victim does not remember. That incident is something everyone, including the Times, is now backing away from. Nobody wants anything to do with this mess, and even the reporters involved in it are now blaming their editors. Not an obstacle for Kamala. Opportunistic? Same old Kamala.

Which goes to show how dishonest and irresponsible she is. No wonder she's trailing marginal no-hoper Andrew Yang in her home state. This is Harris at her most typical, attempting a hail mary to recover her failing poll numbers, as Twitchy notes.

She's building an impeachment case based on clearly discredited information, despite having had chance after chance to make her case against Kavanaugh. He got through and she refuses to admit maybe she was wrong. She has no qualms about bulling forward anyway even as others are shrinking back in embarrassment, demanding the outcome she wants, never mind what her colleagues have come down on.

This is childish. And it's anything but presidential. If this doesn't show how unfit she is for the office of president, what does?

Image credit: C-SPAN, via shareable YouTube, screen shot