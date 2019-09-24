Inslee, Steyer, now Markey ... funny how the greeniest pols are the ones flaming out

To hear activists such as Greta Thunberg tell it, the world will end in just a few years from climate change -- so action is 'urgent.' Urgent! And among the lefties voters who supposedly believe this stuff, climate change is a big priority as the election heats up. Once again, more urgency. According to this CBS News report on Sept. 16:

Seventy-two percent of Democrats call climate change very important — ranking it just below health care on a list of issue

Now for a reality check.

Which candidates are washing out the hardest these days? It's the idiot pols who believe the claptrap about climate change and put it forward as their signature issues. If reports from Greta and the pollsters were true, you'd think greenie politicians would be in the most popular politicians out there, their power amassing and rising.

Not happening.

The latest we hear from one of their pillars, Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts is that he's gotten himself a primary challenge by some Kennedy sproutling, convinced that the old green coot is going to be easy to knock off. Based on the poll numbers, he probably is. Amusingly enough Democrats are upset about the whole thing because they will have to allot funds into defending their incumbent instead of put it into toppling a Republican in, say, Arizona, according to assorted analyses. But it's likely that Joe Kennedy III knows what he's doing.

What does this say about the power and worth of Going Green? Markey happens to be the Senate co-sponsor of the Green New Deal. He's Mister Green to all the lefties. The Washington Post surmised that perhaps this whole thing was a generational change.

More likely, it's because green politics is loser politics. Shouldn't Markey be in the catbird seat these days for all his green climate change advocacy? He's buddy-buddy with hipster-fave Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and apparently that counts for nothing, he's still getting primaried, and so is she. Polls show that Markey's trailing by 14 points behind Kennedy and with numbes like that is quite possibly is going to lose. He's been in office for longer than Kennedy has been alive, so it's not a problem of name recognition voters. His greenie advocacy apparently just isn't cutting it.

And he's hardly the first. He's actually part of a recognizable pattern. Where exactly is the campaign of greenie billionaire Tom Steyer in the Democratic presidential-primary pecking order? Somewhere around one or two percent. He got a podium at the coming Democratic debate, but he's still a no-hoper with numbers such as that. The only power of green he has is in his money.

There also was Washington state's signature greenie candidate Gov. Jay Inslee, who had the added benefit of being a governor unlike Steyer, which is an authentic presidential qualifier. Where's his campaign, premised on greenie politics? He's one of the earliest flameouts. The one thing he has in common with Steyer is that his signature issue is Going Green.

Greenie politics is all about virtue-signaling politics, but it sounds like even Democrat voters aren't going all in for impoverishing themselves to supposedly save the earth. This is pathetic because these people are on the left. If greenie pols can't even win those voters over, it's obvious the issue is a campaign loser. One after another greenies are flaming out and you can bet their Democratic rivals are noticing and hoping not to be next.

And if an additional counterpoint is needed, note that in Australia, Tony Abbott just won an entire election based on scrapping the hideous green agenda. Thomas Lifson noted that here.

Good riddance, too. By all means, Republicans should keep on encouraging Democrats to Go Green.

Image credit: Senate Democrats, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0