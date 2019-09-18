Implosion: Kamala Harris now polling below Andrew Yang in her home state of California

Apparently, even leftists know a phony when they see one.

What else can be concluded from a new Emerson poll which reports that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's support has cratered in her home state of California, falling behind that of even eccentric businessman Andrew Yang.

It's not good news for the Democrat popularly known on Twitter as 'horizontal Harris':

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">New California poll from <a href="https://twitter.com/EmersonPolling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EmersonPolling</a> shows Kamala Harris trailing Andrew Yang in her home state <br><br>Biden: 26%<br>Sanders: 26%<br>Warren: 20%<br>Yang: 7%<br>Harris: 6%<a href="https://t.co/NJTMGs3pt8">https://t.co/NJTMGs3pt8</a></p>— Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) <a href="https://twitter.com/JuliaManch/status/1173997290236850189?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 17, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Why is that so bad?

Because, well, for starters, it's so low. Harris is trailing badly against rivals Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders for one. She's also pretty humiliatingly edged out now by Andrew Yang, a marginal candidate if there ever was one. Harris has six percent support among Democrats, six out of 100, three out of 50, or approximately just one out of 17 Democrats. Throw in the Republicans at a 1:1 ratio nationwide and she's got half that, about one out of 34. You'd need two classrooms full of kids or one school bus full of people to find just one Harris supporter in the bunch, to give the perspective.

And the cornerstone of the Democrats' entire electoral strategy stands on winning California, with its gargantuan cache of electoral votes in a winner-take-all set-up. Harris at the beginning of her campaign was touted as the big candidate in part for her supposed capacity to carry California.

Turns out she's being beaten handily by out of staters and this among Democrats alone.

What did it? Her fortunes seemed to go downhill fast after Hawaiian congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard burst her bubble at debate two. Remember this?

It wasn't just looks where the ordinarily good-looking Harris came up wanting compared to Tulsi. It was the substance of what Gabbard was saying, bringing up Harris's bad record as a prosecutor, insisting on keeping convicts in jail beyond their sentences in order to have some cheap firefighter labor during wildfire season, and throwing assorted low level offenders into the can, as well as leaving an innocent black man in prison by allowing the withholding of exonerating evidence, and plenty more, all of which revealed Harris as an absolute creep, abhorrent to lefties as well as righties.

There was also her social mountaineeering past, expertly exposed in Politico by Michael Kruse, as well as her role as Willie Brown's mistress, the grand old man of California politics, which incidentally aided her climb to the top.

In addition, there's evidence that she's not well liked by the Democratic establishment in California, which might contribute to her collapsing poll numbers. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, it seems is holding a fundraiser for Joe Biden, mining the local fatcats, right in Harris's home territory.

It all goes to show that she was always a paper tiger, heralded grandly in the press, but lacking the substance to sustain even leftwing popular support. Early on, I exposed her as the queen of fake Twitter followers, which proved she was not as influential as she claimed to be. Dollars to donuts she put those fake followers there to fool us. She's done lots of fake stunts, actually, and been singularly bad of judgment in the causes she chooses to champion, whether of Jussie Smollett's hoax or the assorted bids to impeach President Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Bottom line, people know a phony when they see one. Even lefties.

This won't get better for her. And hopefully, humiliating numbers like these signal now that she's finished.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0