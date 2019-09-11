Huge racial disparity in SF homeless must be due to racism, right?

Blacks make up around 6% of Californians. But 34% of the homeless in San Francisco are Black.

That means that there is a racial disparity of nearly a factor of 6.

The leftists who run San Francisco, like all leftists, have been telling us for years that any racial disparity is a sign of racism. For example Blacks make up about 13% of the American population but they also make up 37% of the prison population. Leftists and Democrats tell us that can only be due to racism.

Of course the reason there are so many more Blacks in prison is that a higher percentage of Blacks commit crimes. While most Blacks are perfectly honest, as are most whites, the percentage of Blacks who are criminals is higher than the percentage of whites who are criminals. We know this is true because the victims, who are almost all Black, tell us their attackers were Black. Despite that fact leftists tell us that the racism is at work.



It's important to note that it's likely that Blacks are no more likely to be criminals than whites if all other factors are equal but that people who live in poverty and in places where law enforcement is minimal, like certain majority Black areas of Chicago, are more likely to be criminals irrespective of their race.



Despite the facts leftists continually claim that Blacks are being put in prison just because they're Black. As Joe Biden put it leftists are adhering to the truth not to facts. Their truth not objective truth.



Hence it seems only reasonable to judge leftists by the same "truth" that they use to condemn the American justice system.

If we use the reasoning that the leftists who run San Francisco use about all other cases of racial disparities the only possible reason that Blacks are overrepresented by a factor of 6 in the homeless population is because San Francisco is run by racists.

That leftists are racists isn't really surprising. Year after year, nearly 3000 Blacks are shot in Democrat run Chicago, and leftists, who spent a year falsely claiming that Michael Brown was murdered, say nothing.

Similarly, even though Black women are 3 times as likely to abort as white women, and despite abortion being the leading cause of death for Blacks, leftists continue to fight tooth and nail to support Planned Parenthood, which targets minorities for abortion.

It's time we correct the record and stop letting Democrats and leftists get away with pretending that it's conservatives who are racist.

