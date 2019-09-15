How to destroy our great country in a very short time? Start with ignorance of fossil fuels

If the Democrats get their way on government run health care and get rid of fossil fuels, millions of good private sector jobs will be lost. And that's just a hint of the kind of problems that will come of this.

Hundreds of billions or even trillions of dollars in stock value, real estate and bond value will be lost. The federal and state government will lose substantial income and Social Security tax revenue. State and local governments will lose sales, property and other taxes and fees. Severely underfunded public pension plans will become more severely underfunded. How will the Democrats fill all these gaps?

Here are just a few industries which will be destroyed if fossil fuels are outlawed: Airlines, trucking, farming, travel and leisure, convenience stores, and banking.

Banks will lose huge amounts on loans backed by vehicles powered by fossil fuels, which will be worthless. Where will the money come from to replace the worthless equipment?

All farm equipment powered by fossil fuels will be obsolete and worthless. They will not have enough money to replace the equipment and lithium powered equipment will be expensive and scarce.

Every vehicle on the road powered by fossil fuels will be worthless. How will the poor and middle class be able to afford to replace their worthless vehicles?

How will cities be able to afford to replace all their police cars and fire engines? Who will produce them?

The cruise industry will be gone.

People will not be able to afford to travel and there will be few long trips.

Hawaii will be decimated.

How will businesses, hospitals, and power companies afford to retrofit all their businesses?

The space and defense industries will be destroyed. There will be no way to defend ourselves from China, Russia, Iran and other countries which will not give up their source of income from fossil fuels. They seem to be smarter than all the Democrats running for office and most journalists who are supporting them.

Where will all the lithium come from?

How will the pollutant lithium be disposed of when the batteries are useless?

How much landfill space will be needed to dispose of all the worthless equipment powered by fossil fuels?

The list of businesses, jobs, and families who will be destroyed by the Democrats' proposed policies is endless.