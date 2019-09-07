Hey, lefties! Are you ready for, say, UK Lord High Chancellor Nigel Farage?

For all of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's troubles with extracting the U.K. out of the clutches of the European Union, he does seem to be making a powerful effort to fight back, and he means to win.

Latest news from the U.K. Telegraph suggests that the wheels are turning:

Brexiteer Tories in the European Research Group (ERG) have discussed the possibility of an electoral pact with Nigel Farage, The Daily Telegraph has learnt. It is understood "very tentative" discussions have taken place between the Brexit Party leader and so-called "spartans" amid fears the Conservatives will not secure a big enough majority at a snap election to deliver a clean Brexit. However, Tory leavers fear Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson's chief strategist, will block any pact because as director of Vote Leave, he refused to join forces with Mr Farage and Arron Banks, his businessman backer and co-founder of Leave.EU, in 2016.

Here's a pretty entertaining meme that came of it:

And not before time. The Brexit Party are on the up, polling at 18% and 17% acc to ICM and Survation/Mail respectively, up 3-4 points. Brexiteers need a sign from the Tories they are willing to do anything to secure a Leave majority. — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) September 7, 2019

Conclusion? If they are in talks, it's likely they mean to form a government now that the Tories have lost their parliamentary majority.

What's more, it's very likely that far from a hopeless situation, as the press is reporting — e.g., "Boris Johnson's Brexit options are so bad that he might have to call a no-confidence vote in himself" per CNN — calling a no-confidence vote might just be exactly the thing Johnson does. Why shouldn't he? He's already done wild things such as throwing out 21 Tory party representatives for being obstructive remainers, which combined to lose him his majority. He knows that a "nuclear option," which is the no-confidence vote, will place the lefties in an impossible situation — of course they have no confidence in him! — and they will have to vote that and give him the election he needs to sweep out the leftists and the British RINOs.

It all goes to underline that the British public is with Johnson, they love what he is doing to put the squeeze to the European Union, they know that President Trump has Boris Johnson's back, and they want to "get on with it" with Brexit. The Tories are now soaring in the polls and should beat handily any leftist seeking to overturn the results of the Brexit referendum.

This excellent analysis in the Washington Examiner, featured on RealClearPolitics, by Dan Hannan, makes a persuasive argument that an election is "inevitable" with the parliamentary majority loss, and that likely spells doom for the left:

Now the good news. Voters are not idiots. They can see what is going on. Sooner or later, probably sooner, there will have to be a general election. The Conservatives have, in effect, deselected 21 of their MPs, including several former ministers, for voting with Labour to prevent Brexit. Although that purge has horrified commentators, most of whom are in awe of the Europhile grandees, it is a necessary prelude to an election campaign that will turn on Brexit. The Tories could hardly fight an election promising to leave the EU while several of their candidates refused to accept that policy. Though the pundits are fainting like affronted matrons, voters appreciate Johnson's strength of purpose. In the meantime, the loss of those 21 votes has deprived the government of its majority, making an election before the end of the year almost inevitable. No one can say how it will turn out, obviously, though the betting markets and the money markets are both predicting a Conservative majority. Such a majority would at last allow Britain to square up to the EU without being undermined.

This certainly would explain why the Tories are thinking a couple steps ahead and talking things up with the Nigel people. If they're in talks, it's not beer talk; it's about the potential for forming a big coalition to counter the Tory defectors now aligned with some dreary social democratic nonentity party and the much larger far-left Labor party. That would ensure Boris's continued place in power. It would also mean that Brexit party denizens would likely occupy some key and fancy cabinet positions, such as oh, maybe Lord High Chancellor, or something like that. How does Lord High Chancellor Nigel Farage sound?

If it happens, it couldn't happen to a nicer group of democracy-hating leftists. And based on what we have seen so far, Boris is just the guy to ram it into their faces.

Image credit: Berchemboy via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.