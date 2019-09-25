Have we seen this before?

A couple of weeks ago, the New York Times "broke" another story about Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh. We learned later that the "victim" did not remember the incident.

Remember the two brothers who attacked Jussie Smollett in Chicago? We learned later that it was a hoax.

So is anyone surprised that the "whistleblower" didn't actually hear President Trump's conversation with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky?

Well, I am not surprised to hear this:

Fox News has learned that typically, multiple U.S. officials are on such calls with the president, but this would indicate the whistleblower is not one of those people. It's unclear if the individual read a transcript of the call, heard about it in conversation, or learned of it another way.

So how did such a person get the credibility necessary to make the accusation?

So let's encourage the Democrats to start impeachment proceedings. Let them bring this "whistleblower" to a hearing and confirm whether or not he heard the conversation. It will make a great Perry Mason moment!

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.