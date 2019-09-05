Gross! Biden’s left eyeball filled with blood during CNN’s climate change town hall

Already the subject of health worries, Joe Biden did himself no good during the 7-hour CNN town hall on climate change. It wasn’t anything he said, but rather his left eyeball filling with blood as he discussed climate change.

Here is the question that preceded (triggered?) the bloody eyeball:

Here is a close-up enlargement:

YouTube screen grab (croppped)

A the Washington Examiner explains,

A broken blood vessel in the eye, also known as a subconjuctival hemorrhage, can be caused by several things, including high blood pressure, bleeding disorders, blood thinners, or even excessive straining. Biden, 76, has long been plagued by health issues. In 1988, he suffered an aneurysm that burst and required him to undergo emergency surgery. The then-senator was so close to death that a Catholic priest began preparing to administer the sacrament of last rites. Months later, surgeons clipped a second aneurysm before it burst. Biden then took a seven-month leave from the Senate following the surgery. Describing the operation, he once said, “They literally had to take the top of my head off.”

Biden has not released his medical records since 2008.

The dominant corporate media are ignoring this incident, for the most part. There is no mention of it in the two New York Times stories in the endless town hall last night, for instance. But Biden’s opponents will not let it drop, most likely with indirect references to concerns for his health and welfare and worries about the impact of a grueling campaign schedule. Most are not stupid enough to want to look like they are picking on a frail old man.