Glossy fashion mags: Getting woke, going broke, and watching the teenagers run off with the profits

For all the jeremiads out there about the death of glossy print magazines, sometimes the problem comes down to being a crazed anti-Trump left winger.

That's the case with women's fashion magazines, where first lady Melania Trump is shunned as something toxic, and first daughter Ivanka Trump is treated like dirt.

According to the New York Post:

In a normal world, the fashion choices of an extremely stylish first lady — a former model who has a penchant for designer clothes — would be cover-worthy, as they were under the Obama administration. First Lady Michelle Obama was a mainstay of the publishing industry, gracing the covers of Time, Vanity Fair, Ebony, Good Housekeeping, Vogue, People, Elle, InStyle, Parade and more with glowing coverage of her work and style. That isn’t the case for Melania or Ivanka. And it’s deliberate. Vogue has a tradition of placing first ladies on their cover, which it broke when the Trumps entered the White House. Back in April Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, a big fundraiser for the Democrats, explained to CNN, “You have to stand up for what you believe in, and you have to take a point of view.” Former Condé Nast contributor and freelance writer Stephanie Green told The Post that fashion magazines “have become handbooks for the resistance.”

That's a bad business decision in a time of magazine distress based on a variety of factors. Lots of editors are simply fleeing the declining industry because it's getting tough to make money as circulation falls, leaving the future of the medium actually in question. Here's a very good 2017 piece by reporters Sydney Ember and Michael B. Grynbaum of the New York Times on just how bad it's gotten.

Yet it's not like there's not money out there for the taking. According to the Post, enter the teenagers:

When Eve, a 15-year-old from Maryland saw Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2016, she immediately took a liking to her. Admiring how poised she was while addressing the audience, Eve started an Instagram account dedicated to the famous first daughter called “AlwaysIvanka.” The account caught fire instantly, and in the days after Trump became president, it gained more than 10,000 followers, including the first daughter herself. Over the course of the next six months, Eve noticed how little coverage First Lady Melania Trump was garnering for her work in the White House. So she started a matching account called “AlwaysMelania.” Today the Ivanka and Melania accounts have 125,000 and 240,000 followers, respectively, and are among the most popular accounts of their kind. The largest fan account for Melania, “MelaniaTrump.style,” is devoted to her fashion choices and boasts over 292,000 followers.

The Post says the kid is making money. And apparently a lot of them are, all because of the monolithic leftist void of women's fashion magazines:

There are currently a dozen Instagram accounts on Ivanka with more than 7,000 followers each. The top dozen accounts following the first lady have more than 10,000 followers each. (Ivanka’s own Instagram account boasts more than 5 million followers, while more than 3 million follow Melania’s personal @flotus account.) Why are so many hundreds of thousands of Instagram users — mostly women — fans of these accounts? It could be because the media isn’t reporting on the work or looks of the Trump women.

Market's out there, the first lady and first daughter are very, very, newsworthy, and now the teenagers have stepped in. They're now running off with the profits the magazines could be making, all because the leftist organs have decided to make themselves the 'resistance.'

Here's what they're in fact resisting: profits. That's a bad management choice, and it's having consequences as teens take over.

Sure, dinosaurs always end up extinct. But it's weird stuff to see that some dinosaurs actively plotting their own extinction.