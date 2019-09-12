Elizabeth Warren's Indian-persecuting ancestors pile up - and she'd like you to pay the reparations

Most Americans aren't in for holding people responsible for the misdeeds of their ancestors, but Elizabeth Warren is just a little different.

Here's the latest on her getting-famous ancestors from Breitbart News:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) great-great-great grandfather Jonathan Crawford served in Major William Lauderdale’s Battalion of Tennessee Volunteer Militia from November 1837 to May 1838, a six month time period during which it fought two battles in Florida against the Seminoles. Today, there are two federally recognized Native American Seminole tribes, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which has 4,000 enrolled members, and the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, which has more than 18,000 enrolled members. Lauderdale’s battalion fought against the Seminoles at the Battle of Loxahatchie River, in present day Jupiter, Florida, on January 24, 1838. Then on March 22, 1838 they fought against the Seminoles again at the Battle of Pine Island, in present day Fort Lauderdale.

He's not the only Indian killer in her, to put it delicately, incredible background. Breitbart also notes:

Last month Rebecca Nagle, a Native American progressive activist who has been critical of Sen. Warren’s false claims of Native American ancestry and the professional benefit she obtained from making those claims, stated that William Marsh, another great-great-grandfather of Warren, also served in the Tennessee Militia that rounded up Cherokees in 1836.

That's quite a record for someone who falsely claimed Native American ancestry in order to win at least two ivy-league teaching posts, and something she continued to perpetrate on her Texas bar card to practice law. Still stiffing the Indians after all these years, not all that different from her ancestors. Benefit in hand, and now that she's running for president, she apologizes.

But we haven't exactly seen her open her own checkbook.

Fine and dandy. Then we get a load of what she really wants for the rest of us from her presidential platform from earlier this year, via Reuters:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Friday evening that Native Americans should be “part of the conversation” on reparations, showing a willingness to expand the debate over whether minority groups that have faced discrimination should be financially compensated by the federal government. Warren is one of four Democratic presidential hopefuls who have said in recent days that they are open to providing some type of reparations to African Americans who are descendants of people who were enslaved in the United States, although they have offered varying levels of details about how the goal would be achieved. So far, Warren is the only one to entertain the notion of including Native Americans.

So let's put this together: Most immigration to the U.S. occurred after the U.S. Indian wars and most Americans had nothing to do with what happened. Among Warren's Democratic rivals, Kamala Harris's held slaves in Jamaica, but didn't kill Indians. Bernie Sanders's were persecuted Jews from Eastern Europe. Pete Buttigieg's were recent immigrants from Malta. Joe Biden's were potato famine refugees from Ireland which happened in the 1840s. Warren's ancestors, though, were a rare exception to this pattern, they really did kill Indians.

There's already been at least one means of reparations offered to the Native Americans through affirmative action. Grifters such as herself helped herself to that, stealing it from the Indians in the same tradition as her "Indian fighter" ancestors. Now she wants straight money reparations to the Indians be paid for by ... taxpayers. We're supposed to pay reparations based on the misdeeds of her ancestors, not ours. She's certainly not getting out her checkbook for that one. Somehow, ancestry to her matters when there's a benefit to be had, but everything turns collective when there's some kind of penalty to be doled out.

Now as it comes to light that she has more than one ancestor directly responsible for slaughtering Native Americans, she wants you to pay the bill, which by the way, was never sent by the Indians themselves. Given how she operates, don't put it past her to find some creative way to get in on all that reparations moolah action. For her, it's all about being Lady Bountiful.

Privatize the goodies, collectivize the punishment, is that it? Nobody held to account but ordinary Americans who had nothing to do with her ancestors' atrocities? It's rather rich.

