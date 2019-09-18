Did FBI and CIA have an agent provocateur who tried to entrap the Trump Organization in a Russia deal?

Judicial Watch is hot on the trail of a potentially explosive revelation: that an agent who had previously worked for the FBI and CIA as an informant -- recruited by Andrew Weissmann in 1998! -- actively tried to set up a business deal between the Trump Organization and Russian interests, in order to implicate Trump with “collusion.” In a press release, JW lays out the background of its new FOIA lawsuit seeking:

…all records of communications, including FBI 302 interview reports and offer agreements between former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office and Felix Sater, a former Trump organization official who was recently confirmed to be an informant for the FBI and CIA. Sater reportedly pushed a Russian real estate deal in 2016 while working at the Trump organization. Sater reportedly “began working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1998, after he was caught in a stock-fraud scheme.” It was Andrew Weissmann who, as supervising assistant U.S. attorney, signed the agreement that brought Sater on as a government informant. Federal prosecutors wrote a letter to Sater’s sentencing judge on August 27, 2009, in an effort to get him a lighter sentence: “Sater’s cooperation was of a depth and breadth rarely seen.” Sater also was reportedly a CIA informant in the mid-2000s for the CIA during his undercover work with Russian military and intelligence officers.

So, Andrew Weissmann, the real head of the Mueller probe and partisan supporter of Hillary Clinton’s candidacy so enthusiastic that he was at her “victory celebration” as the polls closed in 2016, a ruthless prosecutor with a checkered ethics track record, already had an asset in place in the Trump Organization by the time the Special Counsel was appointed and the team assembled. And that informant provided a lot of information to Weissmann’s team:

The Mueller report mentions Sater more than 100 times but fails to mention that he was an active undercover informant for the FBI/CIA for more than two decades. In 2017, Sater was the subject of two interviews conducted under a proffer agreement with Mueller’s office according to page 69, footnote 304 of Mueller’s report on his Russian collusion investigation.

And, according to JW’s investigator Micah Morrison:

Beginning in late 2015, Sater repeatedly tried to arrange for [Trump attorney Michael] Cohen and candidate Trump, as representatives of the Trump Organization, to travel to Russia to meet with Russian government officials and possible financing partners. Though his proposal appears to have been rejected by the Trump campaign, Sater persisted. “Into the spring of 2016,” the Mueller Report notes, “Sater and Cohen continued to discuss a trip to Moscow.” Sater emails Cohen that he is trying to arrange a meeting between “the 2 big guys,” Putin and Trump. Sater’s re-emergence “suggests the possibility of a more sinister counter-narrative: that someone may have been trying to lure Trump into a trap—a politically damaging entanglement with Moscow money,” Morrison wrote.

Those discussions between the Trump Organization and Russian interests are the basis of much of the impeachment-mongering of the Democrats. If it turns out that those discussions were pushed by an agent of Andrew Weissmann well into 2016, then it certainly looks like a case of entrapment, pushed by a federal prosecutor devoted to the Democrats’ leading candidate for president.

You can donate to Judicial Watch here.