Dems seek to censure their own narrowly-elected sitting senator for not opposing Trump enough

Trump Derangement Syndrome is driving Democrats so insane that fanatics are turning against one of their own in the Senate, elected by a narrow margin in 2018, seeking to have the party censure the crime of occasionally voting with President Trump’s initiatives.

I am not making this up.

Owen Daugherty reports in The Hill:

The Arizona Democratic Party is planning to hold a vote this week to determine whether Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) should be censured. The Arizona Republic reports the censure vote is due to the fact that progressives in the state Democratic Party see her as too accommodating to President Trump and his policies. Those seeking to censure Sinema point to her vote to confirm David Bernhardt, Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of the Interior, as well as her vote to confirm William Barr as Attorney General, the news outlet notes. Additionally, progressives in the Arizona Democratic Party cite Sinema’s resistance to joining fellow Democrats in trying to reinstate net neutrality rules to prevent internet service providers from throttling websites.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore

Sen. Sinema doesn’t face the voters again until 2024, so there is no immediate danger of fragmenting her party support and losing the seat to Republicans. But I the censure vote is successful, it will label the party as a bunch of fanatics who oppose what used to be called “reaching across the aisle,” and who “hate Trump more than they love America.” Given the fact that Democrats hope to gain Arizona’s 11 electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election, this would be a stupid move. But that has never stopped people with a full-blown case of TDS.