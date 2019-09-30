Democrats plan to march in lockstep to create their impeach-Trump 'narrative'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has come out with a lot of well rehearsed — and unnatural — statements about defending the Constitution, favoring the rule of law, weeping for our country, wrapping herself in the flag, and other claptrap to support her argument for impeaching President Trump, all of which are utterly unnatural to hear coming from the mouth of such a Democrat.

Turns out it's all part of a plan, and boy, is it fake.

After all, aren't these the people who defend open defiance of U.S. immigration law by foreign nationals and demonize U.S. lawmen who enforce those U.S. laws? Aren't these the same people who defend disrespect for our flag by overpaid millionaires? Aren't these the same people who excuse illegal private servers from high-ranking government officials desperate to avoid compliance with Freedom of Information Act laws? Aren't these the same people who defend smashing BlackBerries with hammers and say pay-to-play is OK?

Hearing of sudden concern for the country and its rule of law is rich.

Turns out it's an act, all right, and there's actually a plan, according to a report from Politico (emphasis mine):

House Democrats are plotting an all-out offensive against President Donald Trump as they pursue an impeachment inquiry, announcing plans on Sunday to streamline their messaging operation and aid vulnerable lawmakers as they face potential blowback in their districts. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her top deputies laid out the strategy during a private conference call Sunday afternoon. The plan reflects a deepening sentiment among Democrats that Trump's latest scandal involving Ukraine could persuade the public to support impeachment.

It's all a carefully plotted battle plan to get the Squad's agenda enacted but protect the vulnerable moderate flank by using Tea Party words calling for protecting the country, the Constitution, and rule of law. The far left doesn't care about any of that, but it doesn't need to protect the far left. The center is where these words are important. According to Politico, it's very planned, indeed:

Top Democrats used Sunday's conference call to formalize their caucus' messaging operation on impeachment with more focused talking points. It came after leaders faced blowback from some lawmakers, particularly those from swing districts, over past messaging stumbles. Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries outlined a plan to message the issue with "repetition," according to multiple people on the call. He named six words that Democrats will use — "betrayal, abuse of power, national security" — as they make the case that Trump abused his office when he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, whose panel will be responsible for crafting any articles of impeachment, endorsed the strategy as outlined by Pelosi. "If we stick to the speaker's plan, we will prevail," Nadler said, according to a person on the call. A spokesman for Nadler confirmed that the chairman supports Pelosi's approach.

So they're all going to be speaking like robots to the media in these terms, giving them nothing else to feed off of, hoping their narrative, and not those disturbing details about Joe Biden's Ukraine corruption, is what prevail.

They're going Obama and creating a "narrative."

This gives a pretty good picture of what the Trump team is now up against: a studied messaging campaign to topple the president and piously intone about "the Constitution."

It's fake stuff, and sunlight is its best disinfectant. Forewarned is forearmed.

