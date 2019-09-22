Democrats may grow to regret the Hunter Biden story

What do you do when unemployment is under 4% and the economy is doing well? Well, the answer is that you desperately look for this or that to distract a population happily employed.

The latest Ukraine scandal is such a distraction but one that Democrats may grow to regret. In other words, this may not be the story Mr. Biden wants to be explaining over the next few months.

The Hunter Biden story has been around for a while, as we see in this report from Politico:

Despite the outrage that greeted reports of the president's actions, Biden's immediate response was no simple matter. His son Hunter Biden's lucrative contracts with Ukraine — at the same time the vice president was in charge of U.S. policy toward the country raised — raised the prospect of fueling a narrative with downside political risk for Biden. "This puts him on the ropes over having to talk about this," said Patrick Murray, a pollster with Monmouth University. "He certainly doesn't want to talk about this, his family."

That's right! There is no pretty way to explain how the son got lucrative contracts from the country that the father was overseeing.

It does not pass the smell test. You cannot explain this as a coincidence. The public will connect dots and figure it out.

What's the Ukraine story? I don't know, but I'm convinced that President Trump builds a trap, and the Democrats fall right into it.

Image: Kelly Kline via Flickr.