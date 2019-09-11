Democrats Have Forgotten 9/11

What do you think the response of the nation would be if, on September 12, 2001, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden called for open borders and sanctuary cities to assist and protect illegal entry into the United States?

Today, those policies are accepted because half of the country no longer remembers or no longer cares about the victims of 9/11. That sad fact condemns the future of this country because, as writer and philosopher George Santayana stated and Winston Churchill closely repeated, "those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it."

Because of a blind ambition for power, Democrats have wholly forgotten the American men and women murdered on September 11, 2001. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Pete Buttigieg have proven that they have no memory of the 343 firefighters and 60 police officers who answered the call and perished in the collapse.

Think of a stage set a few hundred feet from the smoldering pile of Ground Zero a few days after the horrific events of 9/11. Seated in front of the stage are the grieving family members whose loved ones decided to end their suffering of being burned alive by leaping hundreds of feet to certain death. And imagine today's Democrat presidential candidates standing on this stage and shouting to those surviving family members that they are racists if they want to protect the remaining members of their family by building a border wall. There you have what Democrat candidates are doing at every debate.

In January 2019, NBC News ran a headline that stated, "Only six immigrants in terrorism database stopped by CBP at Southern Border from October to March." The title made it sound as if the capture of six terrorists at the southern border was no big deal. NBC has also forgotten about 9/11 because it will take adding only thirteen more terrorists to arrive at the number that pulled off the most devastating attack in U.S. history.

Incredibly, even after a captured ISIS fighter revealed that ISIS planned to follow the routes of illegal aliens through the Mexico border to enter into the United States, Democrat candidates still wanted open borders. They doubled down and, along with open borders, stated that they wanted to provide health care to all who cross illegally. So the Democrat plan potentially forces a surviving family member of a person killed on 9/11 to fund the health care needs of a terrorist entering the country illegally. Half of the country accepts this as justifiable. Yes, Democrats have entirely forgotten about 9/11 and do not care about a future 9/11.

Every time a Democrat candidate calls for open borders and the continuation of sanctuary cities, he proves to the rest of the country and the world that he has forgotten the Americans who were publicly executed on the streets of New York on 9/11.

Attaching the word "respectable" to any of the pathetic anti-American designs offered by the current list of Democrat candidates is revolting. That being said, the only respectable thing left for Democrats to do is to somehow be honest with themselves and remove all stickers, flags, and banners proclaiming the remembrance of the events that transpired on 9/11. By voting for a leftist Democrat in 2020, new memories will certainly be created, because allowing terrorists to enter the country illegally through open borders will produce consequences that will be hard to forget.

