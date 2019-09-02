CNN falsely pushes claims that â€˜climate crisis is making hurricanes more dangerousâ€™

CNN’s fall from a purveyor of news to pure propaganda organ of the Left was vividly displayed yesterday. An anchor named Ana Cabrera accused an expert of “sidestepping” the purported issue of global warming making hurricanes more dangerous. She didn’t interview the guest herself, but rather commented on a previous interview done by her colleague in which the other CNN anchor tried to bait guest Peter Gaynor, acting FEMA director, into blaming global warming:

Researchers say that we’re going to see even more very intense hurricanes due to the climate crisis. Do you agree with that?

screen grab via Grabien

Gaynor refused to agree. When the recording of the interview was done, Cabrera blatantly stated (with prepared-in-advance slides with the text):

Here are the facts we know that the climate crisis is making hurricanes more dangerous. Here are the top ways listed in order of scientific confidence. The sea level rise is making storm surge more dangerous and making storms wetter, increasing the rainfall rate, as well as the amount of precipitation a storm can produce. Strong storms are getting even stronger because of warmer oceans. And storms are rapidly intensifying more frequently. So we are seeing this play out in real time with hurricane Dorian, the strongest hurricane to ever hit the Bahamas on record.

You can watch the entire segment below, via Grabien:

What makes this so shameful is that there is no evidence at all that global warming has anything to do Hurricane Dorian or any purported increase in hurricane activity. The National Atmospheric and Oceanographic Administration (NOAA) has officially debunked such claims. Today, Dr. Brian Joondeph presents charts he’s made from historical records of hurricanes showing absolutely no trend in per-decade hurricane activity:

It is obvious from the fact that both anchors went out of their way to make a fatuous point that Jeff Zucker or his minions have imposed a party line on the on-air personalities. They want to punish Acting Director Gaynor and anyone else who fails to deliver their talking points, by slurring him not once but twice on air for the same interview.

But in the end, it is CNN that is being punished by viewers, who have reduced its audience share dramatically. AT&T, which owns CNN, is now robbing its shareholders of revenue that would be theirs if CNN hadn’t shirked its role of news presenter in favor of blaring phony propaganda.