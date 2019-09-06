Climate hysterics now push eating human flesh to cope with 'climate change'

Climate hysteria dystopian life is imitating Charlton Heston's art, as attendees at a "summit" on food in the (climate-ravaged) future were treated to a presentation advocating overcoming the taboo against eating human flesh. Celia Farber writes in the Epoch Times:

Climate Change alarmism has taken a macabre turn that will seem to be satire, but is not. It happened in Sweden. At a summit for food of the future (the climate-ravaged future) called Gastro Summit, in Stockholm Sept 3-4, a professor held a powerpoint presentation asserting that we must "awaken the idea" of eating human flesh in the future, as a way of combatting the effects of climate change. In a talk titled "Can you Imagine Eating Human Flesh?" behavioral scientist and marketing strategist Magnus Söderlund from "Handelshögskolan" (College of Commerce) argues for the breaking down of the ancient taboos against desecrating the human corpse and eating human flesh. He refers to the taboos against it as "conservative," and discusses people's resistance to it as a problem that could be overcome, little by little, beginning with persuading people to just taste it. He can be seen in his video presentation and on State Swedish Television channel TV4 saying that since food sources will be scarce in the future, people must be introduced to eating things they have thus far considered disgusting–among them, human flesh.

This scenario is right out of the classic 1973 horror film Soylent Green, starring civil rights advocate (specializing in the second civil right enumerated in the Bill of Rights) Charlton Heston.



Art by Bryan Ward.

Cannibalism chic is breaking out, as the Left is running out of taboos to violate. John Ellis picked up on Newsweek's flirtation with cannibalism:

... Newsweek's article titled "Cannibalism is Common in the Animal Kingdom — Here's Why for Humans Its the Ultimate Taboo" gives itself away in the closing paragraph after dropping hints along the way. For the writers of the article, cannibalism is a taboo "for now" that, like other taboos, will one day be revisited, reevaluated, and undone.

Cannibalism makes sense for the Warmists, who hate humanity's deleterious (in their view) effect on the environment when we do more than live at the hunter-gatherer stage of civilization. The planet cannot support even a small fraction of its current population at that level of civilization, so disposing of people by eating them up helps reduce the population to the target of a few million, not a few billion as now.