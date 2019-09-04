Chicago mayor Lightfoot blames Republicans for gun violence in her city

I strongly suspect that Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot has discovered that her city was in far worse shape than she had realized, so instead of solving her city's formidable problems, she is looking to scapegoat Republicans. This makes no sense, given the political powerlessness of the GOP in the Windy City. It's been 88 years since a Republican served as mayor, and there is exactly one Republican serving on the 50-member City Council (compared to five Democratic Socialists, four independents, and 40 Democrats).

Yet, despite this utter political dominance, Mayor Lightfoot is blaming Republicans for her city's horrendous murder rate. Laughter would be appropriate if the subject were not so grim. William Davis reports for the Daily Caller:

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blamed Republicans for gun violence in her city Monday night.

60% of illegal firearms recovered in Chicago come from outside IL—mostly from states dominated by coward Republicans like you who refuse to enact commonsense gun legislation. Keep our name out of your mouth. https://t.co/yVM4JHL3xy pic.twitter.com/pr613A3dpf — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 3, 2019

Lightfoot's comments came after Cruz pointed out that Illinois' strict gun control legislation has not prevented carnage in Chicago, which is one of the most violent cities in the country.

Other cities in the country face the availability of firearms in the same states.

Things must be a lot worse for Chicago than I thought. And you can bet that more creative ways of blaming Republicans for her inability to solve problems will be on the way.

Photo credit: MacLean Center.